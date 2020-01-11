WSOP/888 network is kicking off 2020 with back-to-back online tournament series for its New Jersey and Nevada online poker players.

First in the lineup is the Freebuy Series, a new concept tournament series where tournaments are free-to-enter with guaranteed real money prizes. This is immediately followed by the New Year Kickoff series guaranteeing $400,000 in prize money.

The first-ever Freebuy Series starts Sunday January 12 and runs for a week with each day featuring one freebuy tournament. Total guarantees are over $2500, allowing recreational and casual players to boost their bankroll with minimal risk.

The Freebuy Series consists of eight events, with each of them offering rebuys and a couple of them even allowing add-ons. Rebuys and addons vary in price depending on the guaranteed prize pools. They start as low as 50 cents and go up to $5 for bigger guarantees. Guarantees range from $100 to $1000.

Each of the tournaments is played with a No Limit Hold’em rebuy format, allowing players to rebuy an unlimited number of times during the first 60 minutes.

The series culminates on January 19 with a $1000 guaranteed tournament. Like other tournaments in the series, this tournament offers free entry, but the rebuy and add-on for this freebuy cost $5.

$400,000 Guaranteed New Year Kickoff Series

Starting January 19, the WSOP online poker platform hosts another series, and the New Year Kickoff Series guarantees $400,000 spread over eight events.

Much like the Freebuy series, there will be one tournament daily throughout eight days of the festival with buy-ins starting at $50 and ranging as high as $525 for the Main Event.

The opening event is the $215 buy-in Sunday Special guaranteeing $100,000 in prize money. Late registration will be available for 210 minutes, and players can re-enter as many times they would like. It takes place at 5 pm in New Jersey and 2 pm in Nevada.

This is followed by events like “The Classic” costing just $100 to buy in and guaranteeing $25,000. On Tuesday, a knockout tournament takes place for a buy-in of $300 and promises $15,000 in prize money. A fast-paced structure tournament runs on Wednesday with a guaranteed prize pool of $15,000 followed by a 6-max tournament on Thursday guaranteeing $35,000.

Friday and Saturday will feature a low-priced buy-in tournaments costing just $50 and guaranteeing $15,000 and $25,000 respectively.

Finally, on Sunday January 26, the series closes concludes with a $525 buy-in Main Event, featuring a $150,000 guaranteed prize pool. Like the opening event, the tournament will offer unlimited re-entries.

The same tournament in 2019 had $150,000 guaranteed prize money.

Chance to Win a Seat to WSOP 2020 Online Bracelet Event

Like last year, the New Year Kickoff series is offering players a chance to win seats to WSOP 2020 $400 online bracelet event set to run this summer.

Players who participate in at least three tournaments in the series will receive an entry into an exclusive Freebuy satellite giving away a $400 Online Bracelet seat. The date for this freebuy has yet to be revealed.

Furthermore, the $175,000 guaranteed Main Event will also be awarding the top three players in the Main Event a seat to the $400 WSOP Online bracelet worth $1200. This will be added to the prize pool and is not part of the guaranteed prize money.

By revealing a $400 Online Bracelet event, there are now at least three online bracelet events are already set for summer 2020. In December, WSOP gave away seats to a WSOP $500 Online Bracelet event during its December Deepstack series.

Earlier this week, WSOP revealed its championship event schedule, including for the first time a $10,000 buy-in WSOP Online bracelet event.

Three WSOP Online Bracelet Events Confirmed

Expect more events to be confirmed in the coming days and weeks. Last year, WSOP ran a record number of online bracelet events, making up more than 10% of the schedule and more than double the number in 2018. Buy-ins ranged from $400 to $3200 across the nine events.

Nearly $10 million in prize pools were generated across nine events. With such a massive response seen in 2019, expect to see at least 10 WSOP Online Bracelet events for the 2020 schedule.

WSOP New Year Kickoff Series 2020 Schedule