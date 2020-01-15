GGPoker, one of the “fastest-growing online poker networks,” has added a new Sunday major tournament dubbed GG Masters to its weekly multi-table tournament schedule.

Scheduled to take place every Sunday, GG Masters is a $150 buy-in, freezeout tournament, allowing each player a single bullet to cash in the tournament as no re-entry or rebuy is allowed. The new tournament comes with an impressive $300,000 guaranteed prize pool.

Perhaps the most intriguing feature about GG Masters is that it has its own dedicated Player of the Year leaderboard. Leaderboard points will be awarded to players who reach the money, with extra points for the first-place finisher, all players that make the final table and even the player who bubbles the tournament.

At the end of the year, the player with the most points will be offered a chance to become an ambassador for the GGPoker network, which according to the website is worth up to a massive $500,000. The remaining top 10 players will receive a package with free tickets to 2021 GG Masters tournaments each worth $7800.

Daily satellites are available around the clock for a $15 buy-in, including step qualifiers starting as low as $1.50. Every player receives a 10,000 chip starting stack (200 big blinds) and late registration is available for three hours.

Important Details for New Sunday Major GG Masters

Runs every Sunday at 16:00 GMT

$150 buy-in

$300,000 Guaranteed

One entry only, no re-entry/rebuy allowed

POY leaderboard worth over $500,000

Starting stack of 10,000 chips

Late registration open for 3 hours

Daily satellites available at $1.50 and $15 buy-ins

This is big… We’re proud to announce a new Sunday Major, the GG Masters – One Event, One Entry, One Player of the… https://t.co/CH29PPT6qk— GGPoker - The Home Of Daniel Negreanu (@GGPokerOfficial) December 31, 2019

Daniel Negreanu who recently joined GGPoker as an ambassador seems to have played a big role in influencing the network to add GG Masters to its tournament schedule. The former PokerStars Team pro has been quite vocal about tournament re-entries and their increased usage by the organizers, sparking debate on social media whether they are good for the overall health of the poker industry and ecology.

He even went on to say that he is considering playing tournaments with no re-entries.

I’m also considering playing all of 2020 with no reentry.



That means I won’t cash as often.



Won’t make as many… https://t.co/7CGt9sHyTU— Daniel Negreanu (@RealKidPoker) December 09, 2019

Overlay Alert

Since its launch, GG Masters has run twice and both the times the tournament had an overlay. The inaugural edition on January 5 with a $250,000 guaranteed prize pool drew 1610 players falling short of its guarantee by close to $28,000, providing additional value to its players.

Instead of adjusting the guarantee, the network upped the guarantee permanently to $300,000, meaning more chances of it going overlay.

The new guarantee did bring hundreds of new players in the following week, but it wasn’t enough to cover its guarantee, falling short again, this time with even a bigger overlay amounting to nearly $38,000.

The next event is scheduled for January 19 and there is a high probability that it will overlay again.

Players looking to play GG Masters can sell their tournament action to other players with no fee thanks to GGPoker’s unique built-in tournament staking feature. Alternatively, players can also buy other player’s action.

Besides a tournament staking platform, GGPoker also boasts several other innovative features such as an in-house Smart HUD, a tracking tool called Pokercraft, all-in insurance and bubble protection, plus the ability for players to straddle, rabbit hunt and more.

The network also has an industry-first “Chess Clock” feature for final tables as well as a “Switch Seats” option, allowing players to select any seat once they reach the final table starting with the smallest stack player.

