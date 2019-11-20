In what has to be considered the biggest poker ambassador signing in more than a decade, hall of famer Daniel Negreanu has agreed to represent one of the fastest growing online poker brands in the world, GGPoker.

Prior to the Negreanu signing with GGPoker, the biggest poker ambassador signing arguably took place in June 2007 when Negreanu joined PokerStars. Negreanu served as the face of PokerStars for 12 years before announcing a split with the world’s largest online poker room earlier this year just prior to the start of the 2019 World Series of Poker.

Negreanu announced the new partnership today on Twitter, and as is usually the case with the polarizing professional poker player, we expect reactions to be mixed.

I have a BIG announcement to make! Details in the video below: https://t.co/1xDTkglYmD— Daniel Negreanu (@RealKidPoker) November 20, 2019

Why GGPoker?

Though it is not surprising that Negreanu was quick to land another sponsorship deal, few (if any) expected it would be with GGPoker.

Relatively new to the online poker scene, GGPoker has been making great strides in capturing the attention of the online poker playing community with its big prize pools and innovative approach to online poker.

In his video from the Las Vegas strip announcing the new partnership, Negreanu cites the poker rooms bulging prize pools, modern software, “cutting edge, super user-friendly, fun and engaging” mobile client and the site’s integrated staking platform as reasons why GGPoker has risen so quickly in prominence with online poker players.

Negranu specifically points to how GGPoker took its flagship online poker tournament series, aptly named GGSeries, from $3 million to $50 million in one year.

Daniel Negreanu – The Most Recognizable Name in Poker

Daniel Negreanu was elected to the Poker Hall of Fame in 2014, his first year of eligibility and has won six World Series of Poker bracelets.

Negreanu was recently the center of controversy (though notably not of his making) after being awarded the 2019 World Series of Poker Player of the Year for the third time earlier this month only to be stripped of the honor just four days later after an administrative error by WSOP staff was discovered by Russian poker journalist Alex Elenskiy.

Perhaps the most recognizable professional poker player on the planet, Negreanu spent four years atop the All-Time Money List, which tracks live poker tournament cashes, until being surpassed by fellow high stakes poker pro Justin Bonomo last year.

Negreanu dropped to third place (still with over $42 million in poker tournament earnings) earlier this year when now fellow GGPoker ambassador Bryn Kenny leapfrogged him and Bonomo with a $20 million score in the Triton Million boosting his all-time tournament earning over $55 million.

Negreanu also has his own MasterClass on playing poker, and he is the subject of a 2016 Netflix documentary titled Kid Poker that chronicles his life story.

GGPoker Celebratory Promotion

As a way of commemorating the biggest signing in poker, GGPoker is hosting the $100,000 Guaranteed Daniel Negreanu Challenge in which eight qualifiers will win a chance to sit at a final table with Negreanu himself and compete for their share of the $100,000 guaranteed cash.

Two players from each qualifying tournament will make it to the Final Table. The qualifying tournaments start November 30 at 17:00 UTC and run weekly at that same time. The first qualifier is free to enter, with subsequent qualifiers having escalating buy-ins ranging from $5 to $100.

The Final Table takes place on December 22 at 17:00 UTC.

In addition, players that sign up using the bonus code DANIEL before the end of they year will receive:

• A 200% First Deposit Welcome Bonus up to $1,000.

• $30 worth of tournament tickets for the $100,000 Daniel Negreanu Challenge (one $5 ticket for qualifying Tournament 2 and one $25 ticket for qualifying Tournament 3).

• The chance to earn rewards of up to 40% to start.

Existing players at GGPoker can receive free tournament tickets by emailing support at [email protected] during the promotional period.

.