Fast-growing online poker network, GGPoker, has been making periodic tweaks to its weekly MTT schedule, making changes to its daily tournaments including the Daily Turbo, Daily Hyper, Bounty Hunters, and more.

Last week, the network made another change to its tournament schedule, revamping its Sunday schedule and expanding its range of guaranteed prize pool tournaments.

The new Sunday major lineup now boasts $2 million in guarantees every week spread across 174 tournaments, running every 15 minutes from 12:00 UTC to midnight UTC.

A wide range of buy-ins catering to all types of players have been included, starting at just $2 and going as high as $5000. These include high rollers, progressive knockouts, freezeouts, turbos and hypers, among others.

The highlight of the Sunday schedule is, of course, the GG Masters—one of the most talked about events of this year. The tournament features an impressive $300,000 guaranteed prize pool —the biggest of the weekly schedule and it comes with a buy-in of $150, and no re-entries are allowed.

Other standouts of the Sunday lineup include Sunday Main Events, running multiple times a day with buy-ins ranging from $22 to $250. Each of them guarantees a five-figure prize pool ranging from $12,000 to $65,000.

There is also a High Rollers Bounty Warm-Up every Sunday at 17:30 UTC guaranteeing $100,000 for a buy-in of $210. Another $100,000 guaranteed tournament runs at 18:00 UTC with this one featuring a $500 buy-in.

Also included in the schedule is a $250,000 guaranteed Phase tournament, running multiple times a day for a buy-in of $250.

Satellites to these tournaments run around the clock, totaling a whopping 300 qualifiers.

GGPoker’s New Sunday Lineup:

174 tournaments, $2 million guaranteed in total

GG Masters $300,000 Guaranteed

Buy-ins range from $2 to $5000

Four $5K events and three $1K events

Tournament types include High Rollers, Progressive Knockouts, Freezeouts, Turbos and more

300 satellites in total

Chinese Zodiac Schedule Gets a Makeover

GGPoker also revamped its daily Chinese Zodiac tournaments schedule, a special type of tournament, catering specifically to players in Asia. All the buy-ins in the schedule are denominated in Chinese currency (CNY), featuring 18 tournaments every day with over ¥3 million (approx $430,650) in combined guarantees.

Headlining daily event includes a Zodiac Main Event guaranteeing ¥188,000 (nearly $27,000) and ¥258,000 (approx $37,000) on Sundays.

The smallest event: Zodiac Rat ¥10 has a ¥3000 guarantee and runs daily at 07:00 UTC. The remaining tournaments are all priced at the lower end of the range, between ¥21 to ¥388.

Chinese Zodiac Schedule Highlights:

18 Zodiac Events every day

Every tournament caters to Asian players with buy-ins denominated in CNY

Buy-ins range from ¥10 (approx $1.44) to ¥800 (approx $115)

Over ¥3 million (approx $430,650) in combined guarantees

Schedule comprises fast-paced tournaments

New schedule came into effect on March 1

GGMasters Continues to Overlay

Meanwhile, GG Masters—the biggest guaranteed tournament at GGPoker continue to fall short of its guarantees. On all nine occasions it has run, the tournament has overlayed with the last week seeing an overlay of over $10,000.

The tournament is quite ambitious as it guarantees $300,000 in prize money for an accessible buy-in of $150 but allows no re-entries. It also comes with its own dedicated Player of the Year leaderboard, the winner of which has a chance to become an ambassador for the GGPoker network valued at $500,000.

The remaining top 10 players will receive a package with free tickets to 2021 GG Masters tournaments each worth $7800.

