GGPoker’s largest guaranteed online poker tournament, GG Masters, is on a roll.

The $150 buy-in freezeout tournament with its new guarantee of $400,000 saw its biggest turnout last Sunday.

The tournament drew an impressive 3051 runners, well enough to exceed its $400,000 guarantee by over $21,000. It represents an increase of 791 players (35%) from the previous week.

The top 16.5% reached the money, totaling 503 players with the minimum payout being $272.62. The winner “getplunted” from Ecuador took down the biggest GG Masters so far, collecting over $60,000 for his efforts.

From $250K to $400K, GG Masters Continues to Grow

This makes the second time in a row that GG Masters has exceeded its guarantee.

For the first ten weeks, each time it ran, the tournament fell short of its guarantee. The total overlays amounted to a whopping $255,274—an average of about $25,000 per week, making it one of the most valuable online poker tournaments.

On March 15, the tournament exceeded its guarantee for the first time thanks to 2260 players that showed up, exceeding its then $300,000 guarantee by nearly $12,000.

While the guarantee was only exceeded by a mere 4%, still this was enough for the operator to bump its signature event again but this time by a $100,000—an increase of 33% from the previous $300,000 guarantee. This once again proves that the operator is not afraid of overlays and is willing to take risks.

When GG Masters made its debut in early January, it had just $250,000 guaranteed in prize money. The first week saw 1610 players register for the tournament, falling short of its requisite 1812 players to meet its guarantee. Despite an overlay of $27,820, the operator upped its guarantee to $300,000.

The bump to its guarantee did not help (at least the first few weeks) as the tournament continued to overlay in the following weeks. The overlays did not discourage the operator to lower its guarantee, instead, the operator persisted with its $300,000 guaranteed prize pool.

Soon after its $300,000 guaranteed prize pool was met, the network took a bold step by upping its guarantee to $400,000. Increasing the guarantee paid off, as participation grew by 791 players—an increase of 35%.

With a new guarantee of $400,000 the tournament has already seen it guarantee grow by 60%

GG Masters takes place every Sunday at 16:00 UTC on GGPoker. The tournament has its own dedicated Player of the Year (POY) leaderboard, the winner of which has a chance to become an ambassador for the GGPoker network, worth $500,000.

The remaining top 10 players will be awarded a package that includes free tickets to 2021 GG Masters tournaments each worth $7800.

Direct satellites to GG Masters are available for just a $15 buy-in, including step qualifiers starting as low as $1.50. Players can also qualify via the newly added one-table Sit & Go satellites for a buy-in of $27. More details about the tournament can be found here.

For players with high bankrolls, GGPoker is currently running High Rollers Week, a tournament series dedicated to high-stakes players. $9 million is guaranteed across 96 tournaments spanning for a week until March 29. Buy-ins start at $210 and go up to $5000.