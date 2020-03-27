The schedule for the biggest online tournament series in Pennsylvania, PASCOOP, is up revealing a record total guaranteed prize pool of $2 million spread across 100 individual tournaments.

The first-ever PASCOOP will start April 4 and run for over two weeks until April 20.

The series will follow the same structure as PokerStars’ SCOOP series in the dot-com market, with High and Low buy-in tiers for all the events.

This means that there will be two Main Events in the series: A $50 buy-in Low Main Event guaranteeing $50,000 and a $300 buy-in High Main Event boasting $200,000 in guaranteed prize money.

The $200,000 guaranteed prize money will be the biggest guaranteed online tournament in the market.

Both events are scheduled to take place simultaneously at 17:00 ET on April 19.

More Details About PASCOOP 2020

For the PASCOOP series, PokerStars PA has focused on the low end with buy-ins starting at a very accessible price point at $5 and going up to as high as $500. The average buy-in across the series is around $74—much lower than the Bounty Builder Series held a month ago.

Apart from the two Main Events, other standout events include the Sunday Special SE boasting $70,000 in guaranteed prize money—the second-biggest of the series. Players can enter for a buy-in of $100.

Also, included in the schedule for the first time are two Phase events with buy-ins of $10 and $100. These Phase events feature multiple Day 1s and run throughout the series. The $10 buy-in Phase event guarantees $10,000 and the $100 buy-in guarantees $50,000.

The remaining schedule includes a wide variety of different formats and structures. Variants other than the fan-favorite No Limit Hold’em include PLO, NLO8, 8-Game, and Stud Hi/Lo. All these variants come in different formats such as progressive knockouts, Marathon and Escalating Antes, heads-up, 4-max, and more.

PASCOOP will be the operator’s fourth online tournament series and third of this year. It will be four times bigger than the Bounty Builder Series held last month and nearly $800,000 bigger than the previous biggest series—PACOOP—which was the operator’s first-ever series in Pennsylvania.

It is also the operator’s biggest guaranteed series in the US regulated market.

PASCOOP Promotions

To promote the series, PokerStars PA will be offering special promotions and satellites to help players take part in the series.

One of these promotions is a Main Event Depositor Freeroll that will award 50 Main Event seats worth $15,000:

How to Qualify : Make a deposit of $30 or more using the bonus code 'PASCOOP’ before 13:59 ET on April 19.

: Make a deposit of $30 or more using the bonus code 'PASCOOP’ before 13:59 ET on April 19. When: The Main Event Depositor Freeroll takes place on April 19 at 14:00 ET.

Additionally, PokerStars PA will also be offering daily Second Chance All-In Shootout Freerolls each with $1000 up for grabs.

Eligibility : If players get knocked out of a PASCOOP event without making the money, they will qualify for a PASCOOP Second Chance Freeroll.

: If players get knocked out of a event without making the money, they will qualify for a Second Chance Freeroll. When : The PASCOOP Second Chance Freerolls will run daily at 18:50 ET from April 5-19 and at 16:50 ET on April 20. Players must manually register these freerolls using the tickets which they receive.

: The Second Chance Freerolls will run daily at 18:50 ET from April 5-19 and at 16:50 ET on April 20. Players must manually register these freerolls using the tickets which they receive. Prizes: Each freeroll will award $1000 in satellite tickets and entries to PASCOOP events.

Important Information About PASCOOP 2020:

Takes place from April 4 to 20

Guarantees $2 million prize money

100 individual events are part of the schedule

Buy-ins range from $5 to $500

Two Main Events scheduled with combined guarantees of $250,000

Depositor Freerolls and Daily Second Chance Freerolls accompany the series

How Does PASCOOP Compare with NJSCOOP?

While PASCOOP kicks off a week earlier on April 4, NJSCOOP is scheduled to take place from April 11—meaning the series will partially overlap. Both the series run for 17 days.

Considering that Pennsylvania is a bigger market than New Jersey, guarantees are larger in Pennsylvania than the Garden State.

PASCOOP has 66.7% bigger overall guaranteed prize pool than NJSCOOP which guarantees a total of $1.2 million. The average guarantee per event is also bigger in Pennsylvania than in the Garden State. The number of tournaments on each schedule is more or less the same.

PASCOOP vs NJSCOOP

PokerStars PA PokerStars NJ Total GTD $2,000,000 $1,200,000 Total Tournaments 100 96 Avg GTD $20,000 $12,500 Buy-ins Range $5 – $500 $5 – $1000 Avg Buy-ins $74.45 $106.20 Largest Gtd $200,000 $100,000 Series Duration April 4 – 20 (17 days) April 11 – 27 (17 days)

However, buy-ins at NJSCOOP are a bit more expensive, averaging about $106 compared with PASCOOP which averages $74.

The largest guarantee on PASCOOP is twice the size than on NJSCOOP.

The $300 buy-in High Main Event guarantees $200,000 in Pennsylvania and $100,000 in New Jersey.

PASCOOP 2020 Schedule