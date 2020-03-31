New players that sign up to PokerStars are now eligible to enter a special promotion that the online poker operator is running until April 26, 2020 called Welcome Freerolls.

Without even having to make a deposit, new players can enter up to seven $1000 Daily Welcome Freerolls.

Welcome Freerolls will run every day at 2pm ET for a month, each day giving away $1000.

Sign up to PokerStars today and enjoy $30 FREE or a $600 first-deposit bonus »

How to Claim Your PokerStars Welcome Freeroll Ticket

After you download the PokerStars software and create your account, click on the My Stars section of the lobby (on the right side). From there you will find your ticket in the Tournament Tickets section.

Your Welcome Freeroll tournament ticket is good for seven days and will allow you to enter the $1000 Welcome Freeroll on each of those days.

To register for the freerolls, simply go to the tournament section of the lobby and type “welcome” in the search box. From there you will see each of the $1000 Welcome Freerolls.

The welcome freerolls are running until April 26, 2020, so there is a month’s of action for new players.

Important Information About the PokerStars $1000 Welcome Freerolls

Only players that sign up to PokerStars after March 27, 2020 will be able to play in the daily $1000 Welcome Freeroll.

No deposit is required in order to play in these freerolls.

The freerolls kick off each day at 2pm ET.

. The Welcome Freerolls are running in the dot-com, and Southern European segregated markets of Spain, France and Portugal that share a player pool. The promotion is not running on PokerStars PA, PokerStars NJ or in Italy.

What Other Welcome Bonuses Are Available at PokerStars?

In addition to the Welcome Freeroll promotion, PokerStars is offering new players that deposit two different incentives.

$30 in Free Play (£20 in the UK)

Up to $600 as a First Deposit Match Bonus (£400 in the UK)

PokerStars Free Play Bonus Information

New players that opt to receive the Free Play Bonus will receive $30 in Free Play (or £20 in free play if you are in the UK).

To qualify, new players need to make their first deposit (a minimum of $20) and use the bonus code “THIRTY” when making that deposit. Players in the UK are required to make their first deposit (a minimum of £10) and use the bonus code “TWENTY” when making that deposit.

Each day after the deposit has been made, PokerStars will add tickets and cash bonuses to the players account.

The tickets will give players free entry into daily Spin & Go tournaments.

Day Ticket Type QTY Day 1 $0.50 Tickets 10 Day 2 $0.50 Tickets 5 Day 3 $1 Tickets 5 Day 4 $5 Cash Bonus n/a Day 5 $1 Tickets 5 Day 6 $5 Cash Bonus n/a

PokerStars 100% First Deposit Match Bonus Information

Alternatively, new players can get a much bigger reward than the Free Play offer by choosing the 100% First Deposit Match Bonus.

New players can get up to a $600 in the matching bonus (£400 in the UK).

To qualify, new players must use the bonus code “STARS600” when making their first deposit. A total of three deposits in the first 60 days will count towards the matching bonus.

Similar rules apply in the UK, except new players there must use the bonus code “STARS400” to qualify.

Players who want to make use of this promotion will need to earn redemption points by playing at real money games on the PokerStars client.

Players will earn 5 redemption points for every $1 paid in rake or tournament fees (6.5 points per £1, 4 points per CAD $1, or 5.5 points per EUR €1).

$1, or 5.5 points per €1). Once players have earned the required amount of redemption points, a portion of the bonus will be released in cash into their Stars account. (see the table below for specific details).

Players have four months after each deposit to earn redemption points as part of this promotion.

Currency Maximum Bonus Clearance Rate USD ($) $600 180 redemption points per $10 EUR (€) €500 230 redemption points per €10 GBP (£) £400 270 redemption points per £10 CAD ($) $600 180 redemption points per $10

Redemption cannot be earned at pot-limit or no-limit tables with blinds of $5/$10 or higher, or at 8-game and limit tables with stakes of $20/$40 or higher.