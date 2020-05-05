The World Series of Poker’s online poker room, WSOP.com, has announced yet another online poker tournament series for its New Jersey and Nevada players this month.

Coming hot on the heels of the record-breaking Spring Online Championships series that ended last Sunday, the new tournament series “Money May” comes with another $4 million in guaranteed prize money – a figure that remains the largest guaranteed online poker tournament series in the legally regulated US markets.

The series kicks off this week starting Tuesday, May 5 and spans for over three weeks.

Money May Series Resembles Spring Online Championships Series

The schedule for the Money May series is nearly identical to the recently concluded series except with a couple of differences. There are a total of 93 tournaments — seven fewer than the Spring Online Championships. Also, the buy-ins start at a much lower point, ranging from just $5 and going all the way up to $1000.

The Main Event remains the same, boasting another $300,000 in guaranteed prize money for an entry fee of $525. It takes place on the final day of the series on May 24.

Along with the Main Event, there are twelve more tournaments with six-figure guarantees including two Player Appreciation tournaments, scheduled for May 17 and May 24. Both of them guarantee $100,000 in prize money and have a buy-in of $100.

As an added incentive, each of these tournaments will award $5000 in added cash. The additional cash will be randomly awarded in the following way:

6 winners – $500

4 winners – $250

10 winners – $100

Sign up to WSOP NJ today to get 7 $100 Freeroll Tickets and 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $1000 »

Other standout events include the $500 buy-in Special Tuesday Showdown tournaments scheduled on May 12 and May 19, each guaranteeing $100,000.

For players with high bankrolls, there are six high rollers available each costing $1000 buy-in and each of them guaranteeing a minimum of $100,000.

The rest of the schedule comprises a mix of knockouts, rebuys, turbo and freezeout tournaments. Events are not just limited to No Limit Hold’em as three tournaments are Omaha events including one Pot Limit Omaha eight.

Each tournament including the Daily Warm-Up Turbo Deepstack events (not part of the schedule) awards points towards the series leaderboard that gives away $20,000 in combined prize money to a total of 50 players. The topper of the leaderboard walks away with a $3050 cash prize.

Key Information for Money May Series

Takes place from May 5 to May 24

$4 million is guaranteed across 93 tournaments

is guaranteed across 93 tournaments Buy-ins range from $5 to $1000

Series culminates in a $300,000 guaranteed Main Event

Two Players Appreciation tournaments also part of the schedule guaranteeing $100,000 each

also part of the schedule guaranteeing $100,000 each Series comes with a $20,000 leaderboard prize money

Players must be within the state of New Jersey or Nevada to be able to participate in the series

Sign up to WSOP NV today to get 7 $100 Freeroll Tickets and 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $1000 »

The Money May series will be the operator’s sixth online tournament series this year. It follows closely behind the successful Spring Online Championships that guaranteed $4 million.

The Spring Online Championships Main Event, which concluded just this week, attracted a massive turnout of 708 players and 351 rebuys to amass a prize pool of $529,500, well over its $300,000 guaranteed prize money.

WSOP .com Promotions – May 2020

The online poker platform for the WSOP will be running a series of promotions alongside the Money May series. Those promotions are listed below: