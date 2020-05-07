Following the successful run of the Spring Poker Open Online Series in April, the partypoker US network has announced yet another online tournament series for its New Jersey players.

The partypoker US network comprises its own poker room in the Garden State, partypoker NJ, along with Borgata and BetMGM — all sharing the same player pool and licensed in New Jersey.

Dubbed the partypoker US Network Online Series, $338,000 is guaranteed across 21 events that kick off this Sunday, May 10 and run eight days.

It is the network’s second online festival in just two months. Last month, the operator hosted the Spring Poker Open with total guarantees of over $400,000. Prior to that, the operator ran an online tournament series back in October 2018 when it hosted the Garden State Super Series with total guarantees of $450,000.

The schedule for the upcoming series is almost identical to the Spring Poker Open Series, except that the buy-ins are much more modest. This time, the schedule concentrates more on the mid- and low- buy-in level. The lowest on offer is $5, with the majority in the $10-$109 range.

The average buy-in per tournament is approximately $94 — much lower than the $175 seen in the previous series.

Highlights of the partypoker US Network Online Series

Again, the series kicks off with a $100,000 guaranteed phase event, featuring eight Day 1 flights, leading into Day 2.

For those unaware of the phase tournament concept in online poker (also called multi-flight tournaments), in these tournaments, players begin by entering one of many Day 1s, scheduled to take place at various times throughout the series, all feeding into to a final Day 2.

All players that survive Day 1, which usually lasts for a predefined number of blind levels, take their stack on to the next phase.

The phased events in the upcoming series are scheduled to run every day during the series from May 10 to 17. The buy-in for this event has been set to $109, down from the $215 seen before.

May 17 will see the biggest action of the schedule which will be the grand finale of the online festival. That day there will be two Main Events with combined guarantees of $120,000.

The $400 buy-in Main Event guarantees $100,000 and the low buy-in $55 promises a guarantee of $20,000. Both are scheduled to run at 17:00 ET.

Events are not just limited to Texas Hold’em. There are also a couple of Omaha events including Pot Limit Omaha Eight as well as Stud Hi. Also included in the series are bounty events and rebuy tournaments.

Standout Events of the partypoker US Network Online Series 2020

$100,000 guaranteed daily phase events from May 10 to 16 at 20:00 ET and 18:00 ET on May 12

from May 10 to 16 at 20:00 ET and 18:00 ET on May 12 $10,000 guaranteed $109 PLO 6-Max Rebuy on May 11 at 19:30 ET

on May 11 at 19:30 ET $20,000 guaranteed $215 NLHE on May 13 at 19:30 ET

on May 13 at 19:30 ET $15,000 guaranteed $320 NLHE Black Chip Bounty on May 16 at 19:30 ET

on May 16 at 19:30 ET $100,000 guaranteed $400 NLHE Main Event on May 17 at 17:00 ET

Regular daily and weekly tournaments including the $35,000 guaranteed Sunday Major and the $12,000 guaranteed Mega Tuesday will be part of the tournament schedule but separate from the series.

The series follows the Spring Poker Open that guaranteed over $400,000. Nearly half a million was paid out across 17 tournaments spanning from April 5 to 12. Both the $100,000 guaranteed events comfortably met their guarantees.

The $215 buy-in phase event attracted enough to build a prize pool of $126,600. The $100,000 guaranteed Main Event also saw a similar prize pool.

The upcoming partypoker US Network Online Series runs from May 10 to 17.