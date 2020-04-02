Another live poker brand goes online and this time it is one of New Jersey’s most premier live poker tournament series, the Borgata Spring Poker Open.

Originally scheduled to take place live at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City from April 7 but forced to cancel following the closure of casinos across the US, the Spring Poker Open will now be held entirely online serving New Jersey players on the partypoker US network, comprising partypoker NJ, Borgata and BetMGM online poker rooms—sharing the same player pool.

The online series will take place over an eight-day period from April 5 to 12, guaranteeing over $400,000 in prize money ($406,000 to be exact). A total of 17 events make up the schedule including two $100,000 guaranteed events.

This will be the operator’s first online tournament series in nearly two years. The last time the partypoker US network ran a series was back in October 2018 when it hosted the Garden State Super Series with total guarantees of $450,000.

Sign up to BetMGM Poker today and enjoy $25 FREE AND up to a $1000 first-deposit bonus »

The Spring Poker Open powered by @partypokerUS will run online in New Jersey April 5-12, 2020 and will offer $400k+… https://t.co/dOHikKjRa0— Katie Stone (@KatieStonePoker) March 30, 2020

Highlights of the First-Ever Online Spring Poker Open 2020

Players looking forward to the Spring Poker Open online series have plenty of options as the series comes with both Low and High tiers. Low tiers start as low as $5 while the high tier buy-ins range between $109 to $1060.

Although No Limit Hold’em makes up the bulk of the schedule, there are also a few Omaha events including both PLO and PLO8 as well as less popular variants such as 7 Card Stud.

The schedule also includes a few rebuy tournaments as well as bounty tournaments. Each of the events allows re-entries.

The series kicks off with a $215 buy-in Phase event promising a guarantee of $100,000. These phase events with multiple Day 1 flights (eight in total) run daily at 20:00 ET except on the last day when it starts at 18:00 ET. Day 2 kicks off on April 12 at 20:00 ET.

There are two Main Events on the schedule: A $400 buy-in High buy-in boasting a $100,000 guaranteed prize pool and a Low tier guaranteeing $20,000 for a buy-in of $55. Both of them are scheduled for Sunday, April 12 at 17:00 ET.

The most expensive tournament on the schedule is a $1060 buy-in High Roller, that also kicks off April 12 at 18:30 ET. It promises a $75,000 minimum prize pool. The lowest priced poker tournaments on offer have a $5 buy-in and are scheduled to take place on April 6, 8, 10, 11 at 18:30 ET.

Standout Events of the Spring Poker Open 2020

$100,000 guaranteed daily Phase events from April 5 to 11 at 20:00 ET and 18:00 ET on April 12

from April 5 to 11 at 20:00 ET and 18:00 ET on April 12 $15,000 guaranteed $109 PLO 6-Max Rebuy on April 6 at 19:30 ET

on April 6 at 19:30 ET $15,000 guaranteed $320 NLHE Black Chip Bounty on April 7 at 19:30 ET

on April 7 at 19:30 ET $20,000 guaranteed $215 NLHE on April 10 at 19:30 ET

on April 10 at 19:30 ET $100,000 guaranteed $400 NLHE Main Event on April 12 at 17:00 ET

on April 12 at 17:00 ET $75,000 guaranteed $1060 NLHE High Roller on April 12 at 18:30 ET

Players can gain entry into these tournaments through satellites and qualifiers ranging from $0.25 to $35.

Sign up to BetMGM Poker today and enjoy $25 FREE AND up to a $1000 first-deposit bonus »

Date/Time Tournament Buy-in April 5, 8 PM Spring Poker Open #1 PHASED DAY 1A – $100,000 GTD NLH $215.00 April 6, 6:30 PM Spring Poker Open #2 LOW – $1,000 GTD PLO 6-Max Rebuy $5.00 April 6, 7:30 PM Spring Poker Open #3 High – $15,000 GTD PLO 6-Max Rebuy $109.00 April 6, 8 PM Spring Poker Open #1 PHASED DAY 1B – $100,000 GTD NLH $215.00 April 7, 6:30 PM Spring Poker Open #4 LOW – $2,000 GTD NLH Red Chip Bounty $20.00 April 7, 7:30 PM Spring Poker Open #5 HIGH – $15,000 GTD NLH Black Chip Bounty $320.00 April 7, 8 PM Spring Poker Open #1 PHASED DAY 1C – $100,000 GTD NLH $215.00 April 8, 6:30 PM Spring Poker Open #6 LOW – $2,500 GTD NLH $10.00 April 8, 7:30 PM Spring Poker Open #7 HIGH – $20,000 GTD NLH $215.00 April 8, 8 PM Spring Poker Open #1 PHASED DAY 1D – $100,000 GTD NLH $215.00 April 9, 6:30 PM Spring Poker Open #8 LOW – $1,000 GTD Stud $10.00 April 9, 6:30 PM Spring Poker Open #9 LOW – $1,000 GTD PLO8 $10.00 April 9, 7:30 PM Spring Poker Open – $10,000 GTD PLO8 $215.00 April 9, 8 PM Spring Poker Open #1 PHASED DAY 1E – $100,000 GTD NLH $215.00 April 10, 6:30 PM Spring Poker Open #11 LOW – $1,000 GTD NLH $5.00 April 10, 7:30 PM Spring Poker Open #12 HIGH – $20,000 GTD NLH $215.00 April 10, 8 PM Spring Poker Open #1 PHASED DAY 1F – $100,000 GTD NLH $215.00 April 11, 6:30 PM Spring Poker Open #13 LOW – $2,500 GTD 6Max Rebuy $5.00 April 11, 7:30 PM Spring Poker Open #14 HIGH – $20,000 GTD 6Max Rebuy $109.00 April 11, 8 PM Spring Poker Open #1 PHASED DAY 1G – $100,000 GTD NLH $215.00 April 12, 5 PM Spring Poker Open #15 LOW – $20,000 GTD NLH Main Event $55.00 April 12, 5 PM Spring Poker Open #16 HIGH – $100,000 GTD NLH Main Event $400.00 April 12, 6 PM Spring Poker Open #1 PHASED DAY 1H Turbo Last Chance – $100,000 GTD NLH $215.00 April 12, 6:30 PM Spring Poker Open #17 HIGH – $75,000 GTD NLH High Roller $1,060.00 April 12, 8 PM Spring Poker Open #1 PHASED DAY 2 – $100,000 GTD NLH $215.00

$15,000 Spring Poker Open Invitational Freeroll

Supporting the tournament series is a $15,000 Invitational Freeroll taking place a week later on Sunday, April 19.

How to Qualify: Players can enter the freeroll by participating in any of the 17 Spring Poker Open online events from April 5 to 12.

Prizes: The freeroll awards the top 25 finishers a $600 buy-in entry into the next land-based Borgata Poker Open kick-off event.

When: The Invitational Freeroll runs on April 19 at 17:00 ET.

$250,000 Guaranteed partypoker US Network Tournament A Success

The series comes fresh off the back of the first partypoker US network tournament, a $250,000 guaranteed event with a $320 buy-in. The tournament was a huge success as it attracted 1007 total entrants to build a prize pool of just over $300,000—well over its advertised guarantee.

With a total prize pool of $302,100, it is now the largest online poker tournament in partypoker’s US regulated market.

The operator left no stone unturned to make it a big one. It began running promotions in January, giving away seats to the $320 buy-in event through f*reerolls and tournament giveaways*.

The partypoker US network is now hoping for a similar turnouts for its events in the upcoming Spring Poker Open that kicks off this Sunday, April 5.

partypoker’s competitors in the US market all have scheduled an online tournament series during the same period.

PokerStars PA will be hosting PASCOOP in Pennsylvania starting April 4 with total guarantees of $2 million—the operator’s largest in the US regulated market. PokerStars NJ be running NJSCOOP in New Jersey with guarantees of $1.2 million starting April 11.

The combined network of WSOP/888 has scheduled the Spring Online Championships guaranteeing a record-breaking $4 million over the course of 100 events. It runs from April 5 to May 3.