The WSOP.com Super Circuit Online Series is on its way to becoming the largest online poker tournament series in history. The 29-day series that runs until May 31 is boasting $100 million in guaranteed prize money with tournaments running this weekend that will pay out millions.

As part of the series, 18 WSOP Circuit Rings will be awarded with 8 of those special Ring Events promising seven-figure guarantees.

In addition to the massive $100 million in prize money and the 18 WSOP Circuit Rings to be awarded, two entries to the $1 million World Series of Poker Global Casino Championship freeroll will also be given away during the series.

The winner of the Main Event of the Super Circuit Online Series will get one of the entries to the $1 million freeroll (which is an official WSOP Bracelet Event) with the other entry going to the player that ends the series with the most points on the Ring Event leaderboard.

WSOPC Online Ring Events This Weekend

There are five separate WSOPC Ring Events running this weekend with nearly $10 million in prize money guaranteed between them. Some of the events have multiple starting flights, meaning that there are additional opportunities to play these historic events.

The five WSOPC Ring Event running this weekend are:

WSOPC Ring Event #4: Monster Stack $500K GTD

Ring Event #4: $500K WSOPC Ring Event #5: BIG $500 $2M GTD [Day1]

Ring Event #5: $2M [Day1] WSOPC Ring Event #9: Mini Main Event $1M GTD [Day1]

Ring Event #9: $1M [Day1] WSOPC Ring Event #16: PLO Main Event $1M GTD [Day1]

Ring Event #16: $1M [Day1] WSOPC Ring Event #17: MAIN EVENT $5M GTD [Day1]

Of the five Ring Events running this weekend, only WSOPC Ring Event #4: Monster Stack $500K GTD does not have multiple starting flights, and two of the events, Ring Event #5: BIG $500 $2M GTD and Ring Event #9: Mini Main Event $1M GTD already have enough entries to exceed their guarantees.

The events this weekend also include the first Day 1 flights for the $5 million guaranteed Main Event.

A full schedule of WSOPC Ring Events for this weekend can be found below. However, there are also satellite events that allow players to win their way into the Ring Event running around the clock.

Other WSOPC Online Series Events This Weekend

In addition to the highly prestigious WSOPC Ring Events, there various other events running as part of the $100 million WSOPC Online Series with buy-ins starting as low as $33. There are also satellite tournaments that will allow players to win their way into higher buy-in events at a fraction of the price. Satellites to WSOPC Online Series Events start as low as $2.50.

One event that stands out is the Ultra Satellite to WSOPC Ring Event #8: HR Championship $10M GTD. The Ultra Satellite guarantees to award at least 10 seats to the High Roller Championship, each valued at $25,000. The High Roller Championship takes place next weekend and guarantees $10 million.

The full schedule of other WSOPC Online Series Events this weekend can be found below.

WSOPC Online Ring Events This Weekend

Tournament Name Date Time( UTC ) Buy-in GTD WSOPC Ring Event #9: Mini Main Event $1M GTD [Day1, Turbo] May-9 0:30 $100 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #9: Mini Main Event $1M GTD [Day1] May-9 11:00 $100 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #5: BIG $500 $2M GTD [Day1] May-9 13:00 $500 $2,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #9: Mini Main Event $1M GTD [Day1] May-9 14:30 $100 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #5: BIG $500 $2M GTD [Day1] May-9 16:30 $500 $2,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #9: Mini Main Event $1M GTD [Day1] May-9 18:30 $100 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #5: BIG $500 $2M GTD [Day1] May-9 20:30 $500 $2,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #9: Mini Main Event $1M GTD [Day1, Turbo] May-9 21:30 $100 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #5: BIG $500 $2M GTD [Day1, Turbo] May-9 23:30 $500 $2,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #9: Mini Main Event $1M GTD [Day1, Turbo] May-10 0:30 $100 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #5: BIG $500 $2M GTD [Day1] May-10 10:15 $500 $2,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #9: Mini Main Event $1M GTD [Day1] May-10 11:00 $100 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #5: BIG $500 $2M GTD [Day1] May-10 12:15 $500 $2,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #4: Monster Stack $500K GTD May-10 13:00 $200 $500,000 WSOPC Ring Event #5: BIG $500 $2M GTD [Day1] May-10 14:15 $500 $2,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #5: BIG $500 $2M GTD [Day1, Turbo] May-10 16:15 $500 $2,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #9: Mini Main Event $1M GTD [Day1] May-10 18:30 $100 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #5: BIG $500 $2M GTD [Final Day] May-10 19:00 $500 $2,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #16: PLO Main Event $1M GTD [Day1] May-10 20:30 $1,000 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #17: MAIN EVENT $5M GTD [Day1] May-10 21:00 $1,000 $5,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #9: Mini Main Event $1M GTD [Day1, Turbo] May-10 21:30 $100 $1,000,000 WSOPC Ring Event #16: PLO Main Event $1M GTD [Day1, Turbo] May-10 23:30 $1,000 $1,000,000

Other WSOPC Online Series Events Running This Weekend