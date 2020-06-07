At a time which is usually considered to be a quieter period for online poker, 888poker is seeking to create a record by hosting the biggest tournament in the operator’s history.

WonderWorld, a $100,000 guaranteed tournament has been launched by 888 costing just $1 to enter. It is one of the cheapest and most valuable tournaments to offer such prize money in recent history.

The tournament has been structured as a phase tournament, meaning the tournament features multiple Day 1s feeding into Day 2, which is scheduled to take place on June 29.

There are multiple Day 1 phase tournaments scheduled every day around the clock, with each of them allowing unlimited rebuys. Players can play multiple Day 1s, but they cannot register for more than one at any given time.

Since it is a phase tournament, players cannot register directly into the final phase (Day 2), so they must qualify from the starting phase (Day 1).

Each of the starting phases runs until the end of blind level 12 (approximately 2 hours) or until there is 11% of the field left.

Once players qualify for the final phase that takes place at the end of this month, they are almost certain to reach the money. The minimum cash prize has been set at $10.

Players start with 1000 chips in each of the Day 1 flights and can rebuy as long as they have 4000 chips or less.

Direct satellites are available via the 888poker client with a buy-in of just 10 cents. Each of them guarantees 10 seats to the $1 buy-in WonderWorld tournament.

Important Information About 888poker’s WonderWorld Tournament:

WonderWorld Could Attract Biggest Turnout in 888poker’s History

A tournament with such an affordable buy-in and guaranteeing a six-figure prize pool means that it would need to attract a staggering 110,000 entries to cover its guarantee.

If 888 does pull off that feat, it would go down as the operator’s biggest tournament in terms of participation.

Already over 6500 players have participated in the tournament, with over 700 players qualified for the final day.

With another three weeks remaining until the start of the final phase, there is a high chance that the tournament could breach 110,000 entries and become 888’s most participated tournament.

$100,000 Super Saturn Freeroll Runs This Sunday

Ahead of the massive sized tournament, players on 888poker will have the chance to boost their bankroll thanks to a $100,000 guaranteed special freeroll tournament scheduled to take place this Sunday, June 7.

The freeroll is part of 888’s special promotion called Galaxy of Freerolls which is giving away over $500,000 in freeroll prizes.

To qualify for tickets into the freerolls, players must complete daily missions. These missions range from playing in tournaments, winning a hand in a cash game, or take part in a casino or sports games.

Players who complete 14 missions will get invited to the $100,000 Super Saturn Freeroll on June 7 at 18:25 GMT. More details about the freeroll can be found here.