Partypoker’s Sunday major, the partypoker MILLION has undergone a facelift.

The $1 million guaranteed weekly tournament will now play its final day Monday rather than Sunday. Real names will be enforced at the tables and Day 1s have been streamlined, now running just once a day.

The Micro and Mini MILLION will return, thanks to player demand. The low buy-in events were removed from the regular weekly schedule back in January 2020. These low stakes variants play out in exactly the same way as the main MILLION tournament with guarantees of $10,000 and $100,000.

Returning to the slate late last year after a thirteen year hiatus, partypoker has been iterating on the way the partypoker MILLION works. Initially partypoker had expanded the schedule to host Day 1 phases multiple times a day on the run up to Sunday, but now, as part of the latest changes, just a single Day 1 will run each day.

From this week, partypoker’s Real Names policy will apply to the partypoker MILLION tournament for the first time. Real names were introduced on a trail basis last year in an attempt to improve the cash game ecosystem over at party.

Changes to the partypoker MILLION

Real names will now be used during the tournament

Day 1s will run once per day at 19:30 CET

The final Day will run each Monday at 19.30 CET

Micro and Mini MILLION make a return

GVC spokesman Rob Yong took to social media to go through the new changes.

partypoker MILLION Top Line Info

What Other Sunday Majors Are There?

Up and coming online poker site, GGPoker, also runs a Sunday major called the GGMasters. The popular freezout event guarantees $500,000 each week with a buy-in of $150 and has paid out over $9 million in prize money since launching in January of this year.

You can find out everything you need to know about the GGMasters over on our FAQ page – the most comprehensive guide to understanding the mechanics of the weekly tournament.

But beyond that, GGPoker has also announced they are expanding their Sunday schedule with the creation of Multi MILLION$ — three brand new Sunday tournaments.

GGPoker Multi MILLION$ Comprises Three Tournaments

Global MILLION$ features a $1 million guaranteed prize pool for a buy-in of $100

features a $1 million guaranteed prize pool for a buy-in of $100 High Roller MILLION$ , features a $2 million guarantee for a $500 buy-in

, features a $2 million guarantee for a $500 buy-in Zodiac MILLION$ , features a ¥1 million guarantee (approx. $140,000) for a ¥500 buy-in (approx. $70)

, features a ¥1 million guarantee (approx. $140,000) for a ¥500 buy-in (approx. $70) All Multi MILLION$ tournaments are phased tournaments that feature Day 1 flights that run throughout the week and conclude with Day 2 on Sunday

You can also listen to our exclusive interview with GGPoker here, where the company divulge more information about their upcoming WSOP bracelet event partnership.

The Sunday Million from PokerStars is a player favorite which has been running for years. Around eighteen months ago PokerStars slashed the buy-in from $215 to $109, despite still guaranteeing $1 million. Making it a great-value tournament to get in on.

The Sunday Million has been proving so popular over these past few months, due to the lockdown measures in place due to the coronavirus, that it paid out $3.4 million during one April outing.

