Although the summer calendar is usually quiet, this year WSOP.com has been quite proactive, capitalizing on the rush of players flocking to online poker in the wake of the global pandemic by spreading a wide range of promotions.

Half a dozen promotions fill the June calendar to keep players engaged ahead of the online bracelet events scheduled to kick off next month.

Highlights of this month’s promotions include a $1.5 million guaranteed Online Finale Circuit Series, culminating in a $300,000 guaranteed Main Event this Sunday. The winner of each of the 12 Ring Events -as well as the winner of the series leaderboard – will automatically qualify for the $1 million guaranteed Global Casino Championship (GCC) bracelet event.

There is also a $100,000 guaranteed Player Appreciation tournament with added cash prizes at the end of the month. Freerolls, weekly cash prizes, plus reload and deposit bonuses make up the remaining promotions for the month.

$300,000 Guaranteed Circuit Season Finale Main Event

The $1.5 million guaranteed Season Finale Online Circuit Series comes to an end this Sunday. The series offers the last chance to qualify for the $1 million guaranteed Global Casino Championship event.

Having kicked off on June 3 featuring 12 official WSOP Ring events, there are still 3 Ring Events remaining including a $300,000 guaranteed Main Event that takes place this Sunday.

With 3 ring events left on the schedule, that means players still have 3 chances remaining to qualify for the GCC event. Additionally, the player who accrues most points through 12 Ring Events also qualifies for the GCC event.

This year, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the organizers for the WSOP moved the GCC online. It will now be held on September 13, open to both New Jersey and Nevada players.

Remaining Schedule of the WSOP Online Circuit Finale Series:

Online Finale Circuit Monster Stack – $320 Buy-in, $100,000 Guaranteed on Friday at 7 PM ET

on Friday at 7 PM ET Online Finale Circuit Double Stack – $320 Buy-in, $150,000 Guaranteed on Saturday at 5 PM ET

on Saturday at 5 PM ET Online Finale Circuit Main Event – $525 Buy-in, $300,000 Guaranteed on Sunday at 5 PM ET

So far, across the nine ring events, over $1.8 million in prize money has already been generated. There is another half million in guaranteed money remaining.

Keep It 100 Tournament Series $35,000 Freeroll

WSOP.com’s popular Keep It 100 tournament series returned this June following a great response in May.

As part of this promotion, WSOP.com offers a $100,000 guaranteed tournament every day until that guarantee is missed.

This time around, the $215 buy-in tournament hit its six-figure guarantee for five consecutive days.

The series also came with a Progressive Freeroll with added prize money of $10,000. Plus, every time the guarantee hit, WSOP added another $5000 to the prize pool. With the tournament meeting its guarantee for five days, the prize pool for the freeroll is $35,000.

The $35,000 Keep It 100 Freeroll takes place on Friday at 6 PM ET. All those players who participated in any of the Keep It 100 tournaments are eligible for this freeroll.

WSOP Keep It 100 June Turnout:

Wednesday, June 3 – $118,000 (373 Players, 217 Rebuys)

Thursday, June 4 – $103,800 (325 Players, 194 Rebuys)

Friday, June 5 – $100,000 (313 Players, 187 Rebuys)

Saturday, June 6 – $115,000 (348 Players, 227 Rebuys)

Sunday, June 7 – $164,600 (507 Players, 316 Rebuys)

Monday, June 8 – *$100,000 (294 Players, 196 Rebuys)

On Monday, the tournament fell short of its 500 required entries, creating an overlay of $2000 and causing the promotion to end.

$100,000 Guaranteed Player Appreciation Tournament

Running at the end of this month, the WSOP.com marquee Player Appreciation Tournament returns on June 28 with another $100,000 guaranteed prize money. It comes for a buy-in of just $100.

As an added incentive, WSOP.com is offering $5000 in added cash prizes which will be awarded randomly to players playing in the tournament. The prizes will be randomly awarded in the following way:

6 players will win $500 each

4 players will win $250 each

10 players will win $100 each

June Reload Bonus 100% Up to $500

WSOP.com is offering a 100% up to $500 reload bonus until June 15. In order to qualify for this reload bonus, players must make a minimum deposit of $10 using the bonus code 'ONLINE20’.

The bonus will be released in 10% increments for every 100 APPs earned. To clear the bonus, players will be given a 60-day wagering period.

June Reload Bonus valid until June 15

Bonus Code: ONLINE20

Minimum Deposit: $10

60-day bonus wagering period

Online Player of the Week

The Online Player of the Week contest returns this June with another $1000 in weekly prizes. All players have to do is submit their best hand of the week by Monday of every week by tweeting and using the tag #WSOPPOTW.

The weekly prizes include:

$500 cash

Two tickets to $215 Sunday $100,000 guaranteed tournament

$70 in BLAST tickets (two $30 tickets and two $5 tickets)

Mystery Blast Offer

Starting June 23, players will have another deposit bonus which will reward tickets to BLAST— the operator’s lottery-style Sit & Go variant.

Upon using the code 'BLAST6’ between June 23 and 28, every player will receive a mystery BLAST bonus that could either be a $1 ticket, a $5, or $30 BLAST tournament ticket.

The $30 BLAST tournament has a top prize pool of $300,000.