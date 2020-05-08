As WSOP.com is peaking at its all-time high for traffic in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, the popular US online poker room is running a series of promotions to meet the high demand of its New Jersey players (playing on WSOP NJ), those in Nevada (playing on WSOP NV) and those in Delaware that play at some of the same tables via three racino-branded poker sites that along with WSOP.com are also on the All American Poker Network (AAPN).

One such promotion, the $4 million guaranteed Money May Series — is already underway and off to a great start.

The schedule for the Money May promotion includes two $100,000 guaranteed Players Appreciation tournaments with added incentives as well as a $300,000 guaranteed Main Event on the final day of the series that takes place on May 24. There is also a $20,000 leaderboard to accompany the series.

On top of a $4 million guaranteed series, an Online Player of the Week contest with $1000 in weekly prizes is also running on the network. In addition to this, there is also a 100% May Reload bonus up to $1000 for those existing players that use the bonus code 'MONEYMAY20’. New players should sign up using the button below to get the best Welcome Bonus offers in addition to the May Reload bonus.

WSOP .com Running $100,000 Guaranteed Tournament Every Day

But the biggest highlight of this month’s promotions in our opinion is the operator’s unique Keep It 100 Tournament series promotion that kicked off earlier this week on May 5.

As a part of this promotion, WSOP.com is running a $100,000 guaranteed tournament every day until that guarantee is missed. This means that the six-figure guaranteed tournament will continue to be offered on the site unless it falls short of its guarantee by player buy-ins.

The buy-in for this ambitious tournament has been set to $215 ($15 of which goes to the tournament fees). Players can rebuy or re-enter as many times they like. It runs every day at 5 PM ET.

WSOP.com in return has promised to cover the tournament prize pool for 500 total entries. Should the tournament end up receiving less than 500 entries, the tournament will overlay and the series will end.

So far, the tournament has had a decent start.

On the very first day, the tournament attracted 483 unique players and a further 259 rebuys for total entries of well over 500. It built a prize pool of nearly $150,000. The second day drew total entries of 574 for a prize pool of $114,800 and the third day had a similar turnout.

Keep It 100 Tournament Series Stats

Date Guarantee Prize Pool Players Rebuys Total Entries Prize Pool Surpassed % May 5 Tuesday $100,000 $148,400 483 259 742 48.40% May 6 Wednesday $100,000 $114,800 366 208 574 14.80% May 7 Thursday $100,000 $114,200 342 229 571 14.20%

Total in Prize Pools Generated So Far: $377,400

Average Prize Pool: $125,800

No. Of Players PSo Far: 1191

No. Of Total Entries So Far: 1887

Multiple satellites are running ahead of the start of the tournament with buy-ins ranging from $5 to $25. This also includes a r*ake-free all-in satellite for a buy-in of $5*. Each of them guarantees a seat to the $215 buy-in event.

$100,000 Potential Prize Pool Freeroll

In addition to the daily $100,000 guaranteed prize pool, WSOP.com will be running a progressive freeroll.

Each time the tournament meets its guarantee, the operator will add $5000 to the freeroll until the total prize pool adds up to $100,000. The progressive freeroll carries a guaranteed prize pool of $10,000. This freeroll will take place four days after the last Keep It 100 tournament.

To be eligible for this progressive freeroll, players must participate in one of the Keep It 100 tournaments.

Key Information About Keep It 100 Tournament Series