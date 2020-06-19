The world’s premier live poker tour, World Poker Tour (WPT) has extended its partnership with partypoker to host the first-ever WPT event online in New Jersey this month.

The first-ever WPT Online Poker Open takes place on the partypoker US network that includes three brands: partypoker NJ, Borgata Poker and BetMGM Poker.

The tournament guarantees an impressive $300,000 in prize money. It is structured as a phase event, allowing players to qualify for the final day that takes place on June 28 for a buy-in of $45. Alternatively, players can buy-in directly to the final day by paying an entry fee of $400.

Players can also qualify for Day 1 through $5 qualifiers running multiple times daily. There are also $45 buy-in direct satellites scheduled with each of them guaranteeing 10 seats into the final day.

Sign up to BetMGM Poker today and enjoy $25 FREE AND up to a $1000 first-deposit bonus »

On top of the first-place prize money, the winner of the $300,000 guaranteed WPT Online Poker Open event will also receive a WPT Champion’s Trophy, a VIP experience in Las Vegas, and an $11,000 VIP package that includes a seat in the next WPT Five Diamond World Poker Classic at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, worth $10,400, and $600 in cash to pay for expenses.

The event is open to all eligible players located within the state of New Jersey. Players do not have to be a resident of New Jersey, so players from neighboring states Pennsylvania and New York can also participate in the event if they wish to travel to the Garden State.

WPT Online Poker Open Might be the Biggest Tournament in Partypoker’s US Network History

With a $300,000 guaranteed prize pool, the WPT Online Poker Open event is thought to be the biggest tournament in partypoker US network’s history.

The previous biggest guaranteed tournament was run earlier this year to celebrate the relaunch of the partypoker US network. The operator ran a $250,000 guaranteed $320 buy-in tournament in late March accompanied by various freerolls guaranteeing seats into the event.

“WPT and partypoker US Network are coming together to provide the New Jersey network of online players the opportunity to compete in a world-class event and take part in a familiar WPT experience,” said Angelica Hael, VP of Global Tour Management for the World Poker Tour. “We look forward to our first event with partypoker US Network and a great start to a long-term partnership.”

Two premier brands are partnering for a major event in New Jersey! @PokerTraditions previews the upcoming $300,000… https://t.co/WdCb4ZHoCv— World Poker Tour (@WPT) June 16, 2020

Partypoker US Network Online Series Precedes WPT Online Poker Open Event

The WPT Online Poker Open is preceded by a partypoker US Network online tournament series, running from June 21 to 28. The series comprises a dozen events and satellites with buy-ins ranging from $5 to $320 and total guarantees of nearly $75,000.

Some of the highlights include a $7500 guaranteed Green Chip Bounty NLH event for a buy-in of $109, $25 of which goes towards the bounty prize pool. It takes place on Tuesday, June 23. One day later, there is a $20,000 guaranteed NLH event scheduled costing $215 buy-in.

On Saturday, there is another bounty event scheduled called Black Chip Bounty NLH, promising a guarantee of $15,000.

The series later this month is the latest in a growing list of online poker tournament series hosted by the operator over the last three months. The most recent series on the network concluded earlier this month, paying out close to $300,000 across 20 events.

Sign up to BetMGM Poker today and enjoy $25 FREE AND up to a $1000 first-deposit bonus »

“We continually strive to offer opportunities for players to enjoy the game they love on a safe, secure and hassle-free network,” stated Ray Stefanelli, Director of Poker for partypoker US Network. “We are excited to combine the prestige of WPT with the offering of our poker network to provide a championship-caliber trophy event to players in New Jersey.”

Key Points to Note About WPT Online Poker Open Event in New Jersey:

First-ever WPT Online in New Jersey takes place on June 28 at 5 PM ET

Online in New Jersey takes place on $300,000 Guaranteed for a buy-in of $400

for a buy-in of $400 Qualifiers starting at just $5

Winner gets WPT Online Poker Open trophy and an $11,000 VIP Package

and an WPT Online event part of the partypoker US Network online series that kicks off June 21

WPT/Partypoker US Network Online Series Schedule