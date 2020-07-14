Almost halfway through the series, 2020 WSOP online bracelet events on WSOP.com have produced over $10 million in prize money across thirteen events, averaging over $800,000 per event.

A total of 85 World Series of Poker online bracelet events are being awarded this year, 31 of which are taking place on WSOP.com for US players in Nevada and New Jersey and the remaining 54 on the GGPoker platform for international players, starting July 19.

Out of 13 events that have already concluded on WSOP.com, two of them generated over $1 in million prize money (Events #10 and #12) and one came very close to exceeding seven figures (Event #9).

WSOP 2020 Online Bracelet Events Stats Through July 13

Bracelet Events Ran So Far – 13

– 13 Total Prize Pool Generated – $10,459,225

– $10,459,225 Avg Prize Pool – $804,556

– $804,556 Biggest Prize Pool – $1,119,960 (July 10 – Event #10 NLH MonsterStack $600 Buy-in)

– $1,119,960 (July 10 – Event #10 MonsterStack $600 Buy-in) No. of Events with $1 Million Prize Pools – 2 (Events #10 and #12)

– 2 (Events #10 and #12) Total First-Place Prizes – $1,798,178

– $1,798,178 Average First-Place Prize – $138,321

– $138,321 Total Entries – 17,926

– 17,926 Avg Entries – 1379

– 1379 Total Places Paid – 2694 (excluding knockouts)

– 2694 (excluding knockouts) Biggest Turnout – 2427 (July 12 – Event #12 NLH The BIG 500 $500 Buy-in)

– 2427 (July 12 – Event #12 The 500 $500 Buy-in) Total Rake Collected – $930,575

– $930,575 Bracelet Events Remaining – 18

Event #10 NLH MonsterStack with a buy-in of $600 has so far, produced the biggest prize pool. The event drew 1505 players and 569 rebuys to create a prize pool of $1,119,960, putting it in the top ten on the list of the biggest bracelet events on the WSOP.com in terms of the total prize pools.

Event #12 NLH The BIG 500 also exceeded the $1 million prize pool. In fact, it ended up attracting the biggest turnout of this year so far, pulling in 2427 total entries (1624 unique players and 803 rebuys) to push its prize pool to $1,092,150.

The event becomes the fourth largest online bracelet event in the US by turnout, overtaking event #3 of this year that saw 2091 total entrants.

Top Five Largest WSOP Online Bracelet Events (Entries)

Year Event Total Entries Prize Pool Buy-in 2018 #10 NLHE 2972 $974,816 $365 2019 #7 NLHE 2825 $1,017,000 $400 2017 #8 NLHE 2509 $752,700 $333 2020 #12 NLHE The BIG 500 2427 $1,092,150 $500 2020 #3 NLHE 2091 $752,760 $400

Ryan “joeyisamush” Depaulo took down “The BIG 500” event, topping the 2047 entry field to win his first WSOP gold bracelet and the $159,563 first-place prize. His victory is quite remarkable as he won the coveted hardware literally from the inside of a car in the parking lot of a Whole Foods grocery store in New Jersey.

What WSOP Final Tables look like in 2020 https://t.co/my9kQ4GbK8— Ryan Depaulo: Degenerate Gambler (@depaulo_ryan) July 13, 2020

The three Freezeout events also had great turnouts. Event #7, a No Limit Hold’em Knockout and Deepstack event drew nearly 1000 players to amass a prize pool of $731,860. Event #8, another freezeout drew 1479 players for a prize pool of $665,550.

The $1500 NLH High Roller Freezeout saw a strong field of 649 players, producing a prize pool of $924,825.

The first thirteen bracelet events have registered a total of 17,926 entries, with 13,456 of them unique. A total of 2694 players have shared the $10.4 million prize pool, with nearly $1.8 million awarded to 13 bracelet winners.

All the online bracelet events have been won by Americans except for event #11 that was won by a player from Belarus.

WSOP .com 2020 Online Bracelet Events Overview

Event Buy-in Re-Entry Prize Pool Players Re-Entries Total Entries Places Paid First-Place Prize Winner’s Name Rake Collected #1 NLHE Kick-off $500 ($450+$50) 2 $771,750 1195 520 1715 248 $130,425.75 Jonathan Dokler $85,750 #2 NLHE Deepstack 8-Max $1000 ($950+$50) 2 $873,050 647 272 919 143 $168,585.95 Louis Lynch $45,950 #3 NLHE $400 ($360+$40) 2 $752,760 1450 641 2091 330 $115,849.76 Robert Kuhn $83,640 #4 NLHE Super Turbo $500 ($450+$50) 2 $530,550 828 351 1179 180 $97,090.65 Matthew Bode $58,950 #5 NLHE Freezeout $1000 ($950+$50) 0 $811,300 854 854 126 $161,286.44 Allen Chang $42,700 #6 Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better $600 ($540+$60) 3 $449,820 497 336 833 126 $89,424.21 Nathan Gamble $49,980 #7 NLH Knockout Deepstack Freezeout $800 ($540+$200+$60) 0 $731,860 989 989 143 $103,126.98 Joon Kim $59,340 #8 NLH Freezeout $500 ($450+$50) 0 $665,550 1479 1479 207 $119,399.67 Alan Goehring $73,950 #9 NLH 6-Max $1000 ($950+$50) 2 $974,700 658 368 1026 143 $188,214.57 Ron McMillen $51,300 #10 NLH MonsterStack $600 ($540+$60) 2 $1,119,960 1505 569 2074 330 $172,361.84 Ryan Torgersen $124,440 #11 NLH Turbo Deepstack 6-Max $500 ($450+$50) 2 $760,950 1081 610 1691 248 $128,600.55 Raman Afanasenka $84,550 #12 NLH The BIG 500 $500 ($450+$50) 3 $1,092,150 1624 803 2427 371 $159,563.11 Ryan Depaulo $121,350 #13 NLH High Roller Freezeout $1500 ($1425+$75) 0 $924,825 649 649 99 $164,248.92 Michael Lech $48,675

18 Bracelet Events Still to be Played on WSOP .com

With 13 bracelet events already concluded, there are another 18 bracelet events remaining.

Three out of 18 remaining events will be played as Omaha, one of them is an Omaha Eight (also called Omaha Hi/Lo).

Standout events include a $400 buy-in NLH event on Sunday, July 19. With an accessible buy-in of $400 and with 3 re-entries allowed, this event has the potential to attract the biggest turnout of this year.

There is also a Knockout event scheduled. It takes place on July 23 carrying a buy-in of $500 with no re-entries allowed.

The series climaxes with a $1000 No Limit Hold’em Championship on July 31. This event allows up to 2 re-entries and has the potential to produce this year’s biggest prize pool.

Also, do not forget that WSOP.com is accompanying the bracelet events with a record-breaking $6 million Online Championships series.

WSOP .com Online Bracelet Events (July 14 – 31)