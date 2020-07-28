The WSOP 2020 Online Bracelet Series on GGPoker successfully completed its second weekend after a series of issues caused problems on the first day of the series.

An “overwhelming number of players” on the first day led to various technical difficulties causing the postponement of the first two bracelet events.

However, for its second week, things went smoothly for the operator as each of the bracelet events ran without any hitch.

GGWSOP Series has Already Generated More than $21 Million in Prize Money

The two bracelet events that had been halted previously: Event #32 $100 buy-in The Opener (Final Day) and Event #33 $1,111 buy-in Every 1 for Covid Relief resumed last Sunday. The Opener, as previously reported, comfortably exceeded its $2 million guarantee, attracting a record-setting 29,000 entries to build a prize pool of $2.7 million.

Marcelo Pudia from Brazil took down the event, taking home $265k and a coveted WSOP gold bracelet.

The charity Covid Relief event which had already attracted close to 1600 entrants, added another 700 runners to raise its prize pool to $2.5 million, a portion of which was donated to Caesars Cares assistance fund. Canadian Alek Stasiak bested the 2323 runner field for a first-place prize of $343k.

All but one of the single-day bracelet events during the weekdays – including the PLO Championship, the Fifty Stack, Bounty PLO and the Monster Stack Asia – exceeded $1 million in prize pools despite none of them carrying guarantees.

The PLO Championship event costing $5000 to enter drew 328 entries to amass a prize pool of $1.5 million – the biggest for any Omaha online bracelet event. Event #36 FIFTY STACK with a buy-in of $1500 produced a prizepool of nearly $2 million, and the $1000 Bounty PLO amassed a $971,000 prizepool while the Monster Stack NLH Asia created a $1.1 million prizepool.

But the marquee events – the*COLOSSUS* and the PLOSSUS, both costing $400 to enter and boasting $3 million and $1 million guarantees respectively – smashed their guarantees by more than 50%. The COLOSSUS attracted 12,757 entries across all its Day 1 flights, building a prize pool of $4.7 million while the PLOSSUS drew 4356 entries for a total prize pool of $1.6 million.

The final table for both these events will resume this Saturday with a cards up broadcast on GGPoker.TV. The winner of both events will also take home a $15,000 package to WSOP Europe.

In total, nine bracelets have been awarded including two that suffered from technical difficulties last week. Each of them were won by players from different countries.

So far, nearly $21 million prize pool has been generated across eleven bracelet events.

GG WSOP 2020 Bracelet Events

Event Buy-in Fee Entries Guarantee Prize pool Rake First Place Prize Winner Winner’s Country #32 The Opener $92 $8 29,306 $2,000,000 $2,696,152 $234,448 $265,879.63 Marcelo Jakovljevic Pudia Brazil #33 Every 1 for Covid Relief $1,111 $0 2323 $2,580,853 $0 $343,203.53 Alek Stasiak Canada #34 Super Turbo Bounty NLH $500 $25 2214 $1,107,000 $55,350 $117,650 Shoma Ishikawa Japan #35 PLO Championship $4,750 $250 328 $1,558,000 $82,000 $290,285.58 Juha Helppi Finland #36 FIFTY STACK NLH $1,425 $75 1342 $1,912,350 $100,650 $297,496.30 Michael Clacher South Africa #37 Bounty PLO $1,000 $50 971 $971,000 $48,550 $161,886.75 Hun Wei Lee New Zealand #38 Monster Stack NLH Asia $570 $30 2007 $1,143,990 $60,210 $171,389.04 Aaron Wijaya China #39 NLH Asia $1,425 $75 922 $1,313,850 $69,150 $216,212.95 Roberto Romanello UK #40 PLO $2,375 $125 532 $1,263,500 $66,500 $224,493.45 Simon Lofberg Sweden #41 COLOSSUS $376 $24 12,757 $3,000,000 $4,796,632 $306,168 #42 PLOSSUS $376 $24 4,356 $1,000,000 $1,637,856 $104,544 total __ __ 57,058 __ $20,981,183 $1,127,570 __ __ __

What is quite remarkable is that every bracelet event but one produced over a $1 million prizepool. Only three of these events carried guarantees. Meanwhile, its competitors, PokerStars and partypoker have both shouldered massive overlays in their respective tournament series.

WSOP Bracelet Events to Look Forward this Week on GGPoker

Six bracelet events take place this week including the first-ever Short Deck online bracelet event. The $10,000 buy-in Short Deck Championship is scheduled to take place today. Also, running daily are the Day 1 flights for the $5 million guaranteed MILLIONAIRE MAKER costing $1500 to enter.

On Wednesday, a $2500 NLH 6-handed event is scheduled to run, an $840 Bounty NLH takes place on Thursday for knockout lovers, a $500 Deepstack NLH Asia happens on Saturday catering to Asian players, and another Short Deck event takes place on Sunday.

The Silk Road micro-stakes, an affordable tournament series with WSOP tickets as prizes continues to run, as well as daily satellites starting for just a $1 buy-in. Also, taking place are the WSOP Side Events running every day at 12:00, 14:00 and 18:00 GMT.

GG WSOP 2020: Week 2 Events