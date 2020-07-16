The WSOP 2020 Online bracelet events at GGPoker kick off this Sunday, July 19 but Day 1 of the first bracelet event: The Opener with $2 million guaranteed prize money starts July 16.

A total of 54 bracelet events will be awarded over the next two months on the GGPoker platform, making it the first time that players outside the US will be able to compete for WSOP online bracelet event.

The buy-ins for the bracelet events on GGPoker start at $50 and go up to $25,000 but a majority of them are priced between $400 to $2500.

To cater to those who can not afford the direct buy-ins, GGPoker is running a special series called Silk Road. The series features dozens of micro-stakes tournaments with very affordable buy-ins ranging from $1.08 to $21.60.

Sign up to GGPoker today and enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

These tournaments offer direct entry into the WSOP bracelet events and they are not a step system or a super satellite. Tickets to WSOP bracelet events include the $100 The Opener, $400 PLOSSUS, $525 Super Bounty, $1111 Charity event, $600 Monster Stack as well as the $5000 WSOP Main Event.

Each of these tournaments is being offered at a discounted 8% tournament fee.

Close to $300,000 is being given away in WSOP tickets every week, and every Sunday, GGPoker is giving away dozens of seats to the WSOP Main Event for just a $21.60 buy-in.

On top of the guaranteed seats, GGPoker is also running a Silk Road Leaderboard, the winner of which earns a $5000 WSOP Main Event ticket.

With already so much value being offered, these Silk Road tournaments are becoming even juicier as a majority of them are falling short of their guarantees.

In its third week, as many as 36 out of 47 (over 75%) Silk Road tournaments in the past seven days have missed their guarantees and some by a big margin.

The Silk Road promotion continues to run until August 31. Between today and Friday, over $30,000 is guaranteed across a dozen tournaments.

Key Details About WSOP Silk Road on GGPoker

Buy-ins range between $1.08 and $21.60 with 8% discounted tournament fee

Tournament guarantees range between $800 to $100,000 in tickets to WSOP events

events Both No Limit Hold’em and Omaha events are on offer

Series accompanied by a Leaderboard giving away a ticket to the $5000 WSOP Main Event

Sign up to GGPoker today and enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

The First WSOP Bracelet Event on GGPoker Starts Today

July 16 sees the kickoff of the Day 1 of The Opener Event guaranteeing $2 million for a buy-in of $100. The event features a total of eight Day 1 flights with the final day being played on Sunday, July 19.

Each starting flight of The Opener allows up to 1 re-entry. There is also a Charity event scheduled this Sunday called “Every 1 for Covid Relief” featuring a buy-in of $1111, with $111 going to the charity.

The WSOP Main Event is the biggest highlight of the series. It guarantees $25 million —the biggest ever in the history of online poker. Its first Day 1 kicks off on August 16.

GGPoker Silk Road Schedule (July 16 – 17)