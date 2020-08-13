Online poker room, 888poker, is gearing for one of its biggest guaranteed online tournament series as it announces Millions Superstorm series, a brand new tournament series.

$8 million is guaranteed over 480 tournaments spanning more than a month, making it the operator’s largest schedule in its entire history.

The series kicks off on Thursday, September 10 and culminates in a $1 million guaranteed Main Event.

The series comes as a part of the operator’s Millions Superstorm promotion, making a comeback after eight months. The promotion tasks players with completing simple daily challenges, from playing tournaments and winning a cash game hand with QJ, to placing a bet at the casino or sportsbook.

The operator has earmarked $1 million for the eight-week-long promotion in addition to the $8 million tournament series. The majority of the prize money will be given away via Millions Superstorm Daily Freeroll tournaments, cash freerolls, bonuses, tickets and daily spinners.

In addition, the operator is also running special million-dollar Blast tournaments with buy-ins of $1, $5 and $100.

Millions Superstorm Promotion Overview:

$8 million guaranteed Millions Superstorm Series including a $1 million guaranteed Main Event

$1 million giveaway via daily freerolls, bonuses, free tickets all funneling into the Main Event

$1 million special BLAST tournaments with buy-ins of $1, $5 and $100.

The #MillionsSuperstorm boasts a whopping 480 events – the biggest EVER on 888poker!⛅☂️⚡



The series kicks off 10/9… https://t.co/sPxYty9TTm— 888poker (@888poker) August 12, 2020

$8 Million Guaranteed Millions Superstorm Series

The $8 million series takes place over four weeks between September and October and is set to coincide with the other major tournament series of the fall season including PokerStars' WCOOP.

The series offers a wide variety of events to suit all types of bankrolls, starting at an affordable $5.50 buy-in and going up to $530.

15 tournaments are scheduled to run every day, 13 of which repeat every day and piggyback on the daily tournament schedule. The likes of Monsoon, BIG Fish, Mega Deep and PKO, make up the bulk of the schedule but with guarantees boosted.

Every Sunday throughout the four-week-long series, a $100,000 guaranteed 888 Millions Sunday Special runs costing just $215 to enter.

But the highlight event of the series is the $1 million guaranteed Main Event, with a $320 entry fee. It is structured as a multi-flight tournament: Day 1 flights kicking off as early as August 23 and run through the end of the series, meaning there will be at least 50 Day 1 flights.

Players can also qualify for the Main Event via daily freerolls.

With total guarantees of $8 million spread over 480 tournaments and spanning 32 days, it makes it 888’s largest, longest and one of the biggest series in its history.

Highlights of the $8 million guaranteed series:

Series kicks off September 10

$8 million guaranteed is spread over 480 tournaments

Series culminates in a $1 million guaranteed Main Event

Buy-ins range from $5.50 to $530

Daily freerolls give away seats to the Main Event

The Millions Superstorm series will be the operator’s fifth online tournament series of 2020. It ran a $1.4 million-guaranteed XL Blizzard series in February which was followed by another million guaranteed PKO series in April.

In May, 888 hosted a $1.5 million guaranteed XL Inferno series which turned out to be a massive success. A month later, 888 ran its first-ever Freezeout series with over half-million guaranteed, and it also ran its largest tournament—Wonderworld—guaranteeing $100,000 for a buy-in of just $1.

888poker Online Tournament Series Stats (2019-2020)