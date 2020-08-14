The Partypoker US Network has been quite active this year hosting numerous online tournament series on a monthly basis.

Starting this Sunday, August 16 another series takes place for players in New Jersey with combined guarantees of over $160,000.

A total of 15 tournaments are scheduled stretching for a period of eight days featuring a variety of tournaments. These include a freezeout, a couple of rebuy tournaments, bounty tournaments, and a Main Event structured as a multi-flight tournament with a guarantee of $50,000.

There is one $1 buy-in event, but all the other events are priced from $5 to $320. Standout events include a $320 buy-in PKO tournament taking place on August 18 and boasting a guarantee of $15,000.

Another $15,000 guaranteed event takes place on the following day: a $215 buy-in NLH event on Wednesday, August 19.

There is also a $215 buy-in freezeout tournament scheduled for players who prefer playing a tournament with a single bullet. This one guarantees $5000 and runs on Thursday, August 20.

Sign up to BetMGM Poker today and enjoy $25 FREE AND up to a $1000 first-deposit bonus »

Then on Friday, a $20,000 guaranteed tournament takes place costing $215 to buy-in. It is followed by another PKO tournament on the same day guaranteeing $10,000 for a buy-in of $109.

On Saturday, another $20,000 guaranteed tournament runs for the same $215 buy-in.

Finally, the series culminates in a $50,000 guaranteed Main Event. It features multiple Day 1 flights, running every day from August 16 through August 23 for a buy-in of just $25. Alternatively, players can directly enter Day 2 by paying an entry fee of $215.

A “Low” and “Micro” version of the Main Event are also scheduled to run alongside the Phased Main Event. The Low edition comes for a buy-in of $20 guaranteeing $5000 while the Micro guarantees $500 and costs just $1.

Most of these events are timed to start at evening hours between 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm except on the Main Event that starts in the afternoon hours.

The series is available on a trio of the partypoker US network skins: partypoker NJ, Borgata Poker and BetMGM Poker.

Highlights of the Partypoker US Network Online Series:

Runs for a period of eight days from August 16 to 23

Combined guarantees of $163,000

Culminates in a multi-flight Main Event guaranteeing $50,000

guaranteeing Buy-ins across the series range from $1 to $320

PKOs, Freezeout, Rebuys make up the bulk of the schedule

This marks the second online tournament series since the network did a major upgrade to its software.

Last month, the partypoker US network rolled out a major software upgrade adding several new features, including the progressive knockout tournaments. The network also added a very popular tournament feature stack in big blinds. This allows players to see their stack sizes and bet amounts in big blinds remaining – a feature quite useful for tournament players.

The software update also included a new table layout and more customizable options that have been standard on the international client for a while.

Sign up to BetMGM Poker today and enjoy $25 FREE AND up to a $1000 first-deposit bonus »

Partypoker PA Close to Launching in Pennsylvania?

The overhaul of the software comes just as partypoker US readies to launch in the state of Pennsylvania —which will be its second state launch in the country.

Internal testing of the partypoker PA platform has already begun, Doug Harbach, PGCB Communications Director told pokerfuse and that they are expected to go live in the Keystone state “this summer or early fall.”

“PGCB staff have been working closely with Roar to launch the Party Poker and BetMGM apps, which will include interactive slots, table games and poker,” Harbach said. “This includes testing of ROAR’s interactive gaming platform and games. PGCB anticipates overseeing a soft launch sometime this summer or early fall.”

Partypoker US Network Online Series Schedule (August 2020)