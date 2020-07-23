The partypoker US network has pushed out a major software update which includes several improvements and newly added features.

Per a Borgata ambassador Michael “Gags30” Gagliano on Twitter, the new software includes a new table layout, more customizable options, new tournament offerings, among other additions.

The updates were rolled out on July 16 across the partypoker US network which comprises partypoker NJ itself, BetMGM Poker and Borgata Poker skins.

But perhaps the most intriguing addition to the software offering is the inclusion of the popular tournament feature stack in big blinds. This allows players to see their stack sizes and bet amounts in big blinds remaining, rather than the numerical value of the stacks when playing tournaments.

The feature is quite useful info for tournament players especially those who multi-table, as it displays how many big blinds they have which helps them make their gameplay decisions.

With the recent update, the new partypoker US Network software more closely resembles the online poker platform used with partypoker’s dot-com player pool.

Sign up to BetMGM Poker today and enjoy $25 FREE AND up to a $1000 first-deposit bonus »

Huge new update out today on @partypokerUS on all skins. New features include new table layout, more customization… https://t.co/B9wbrbtgIl— Gags30 (@Gags30poker) July 16, 2020

Progressive Knockout Tournaments Debut at partypoker US Network

Another important addition in the latest software update is the introduction of the ultra-popular MTT format, progressive knockout tournaments to the weekly schedule.

Previously, the network supported bounty tournaments, but now it can utilize the progressive format, meaning bounties increase each time a player is eliminated.

Progressive knockout tournaments have grown immensely over the last few years and are now a staple on the tournament schedule.

The first PKO tournament on the partypoker US Network was held last Thursday for a buy-in of $20. The tournament drew 1573 runners building a total prize pool of $28,314.

Well, this went well 🤠



Our first $20 PKO ended up with a $28k+ prizepool @partypokerUS



Not bad, NJ 🧡



Congrats… https://t.co/Tu2iuSvK97— Katie Stone (@KatieStonePoker) July 18, 2020

Following its success, the network added new PKO tournaments to its daily tournament schedule. They are now available daily for buy-ins $20 and $55 at 18:00 ET and 20:00 ET respectively.

The network has also added a weekly $109 PKO MTT, scheduled to run every Saturday.

-Moved $55 Mega Tuesday qualifier to 7pm

-Updated Mega Thursday structure



Phase 1 of Mega Tuesday will be a uniqu… https://t.co/sZEtgFs4rC— Gags30 (@Gags30poker) July 20, 2020

First-Ever PKO Series to Run Starting This Sunday on partypoker US Network

To celebrate the launch of progressive knockout tournaments, partypoker US network has scheduled yet another tournament series taking place from July 26 and spanning a week.

Sign up to BetMGM Poker today and enjoy $25 FREE AND up to a $1000 first-deposit bonus »

All the tournaments except for one will be played in the progressive knockout format. There are nine tournaments scheduled with combined guarantees of over $160,000.

Buy-ins range from $20 to $320.

The series culminates in a $75,000 guaranteed Main Event, featuring eight Day 1 flights. It is the only tournament that will be played without any bounty element.

The full schedule of the series can be found below.

partypoker US Network’s New Software Update Comes Ahead of Pennsylvania Launch

The latest software upgrade comes just in time as the partypoker US network gears up to launch in the state of Pennsylvania.

In a monthly meeting of Pennsylvania’s gaming regulators on July 8, Cyrus Pitre, Chief Enforcement Counsel for the PGCB said that ROAR, the US online arm of GVC Holdings and MGM Resorts Internationals, is expected to have its iGaming operator license approved “in the very near future, hopefully by the next board meeting.”

The next meeting of the PGCB is scheduled for August 5, 2020.

That timeframe was further supported when PGCB Communications Director, Doug Harbach confirmed exclusively to pokerfuse that testing of the partypoker platform has already begun.

“PGCB staff have been working closely with Roar to launch the Party Poker and BetMGM apps, which will include interactive slots, table games and poker,” Harbach said. “This includes testing of ROAR’s interactive gaming platform and games. PGCB anticipates overseeing a soft launch sometime this summer or early fall.”

Should it go live in Pennsylvania, partypoker will become only the second operator to launch online poker in the state. PokerStars PA has been enjoying its monopoly position in the Keystone State since November last year.

The World Series of Poker branded online poker room, WSOP.com is also expected to go live in PA in the near future. Caesars Interactive Entertainment, owner of WSOP.com, received the necessary approvals from the PGCB in February to proceed with WSOP PA, this year. However, 888 Holdings, its online poker software provider, still has its application pending.

partypoker US Network PKO Series