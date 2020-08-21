The largest online poker tournament in Pennsylvania is back.

Pennsyl-MANIA from PokerStars PA returns on August 23 with a $350,000 guarantee, $100,000 more than when it ran in March. The tournament kicks off at 17:00 ET on August 23. Day 2 will play out on August 24 starting at the slightly later time of 19:00 ET.

The buy-in to Pennsyl-MANIA is $200, but satellites are running on the PokerStars PA site for $5 – adding loads of value to the tournament.

PokerStars PA last ran the Pennsyl-MANIA tournament in March, and at the time, it was heralded as the biggest tournament seen in the Keystone State with $250,000 guaranteed, $100K less than the tournament running this week. The buy-in remains the same at $200, so PokerStars has added tons of value to this popular tournament.

This Sunday, August 23, PokerStars PA hosts “Pennsyl-MANIA,” a two-day tournament with a $350K guaranteed prize poo… https://t.co/z79DjjRtJP— PokerStarsBlog (@PokerStarsBlog) August 18, 2020

As before, Pennsyl-MANIA is a no-limit tournament that has a slow structure. Up to five re-entries are allowed during late registration. Late reg lasts for the first four hours and 35 minutes of the tournament.

Look Out For The Depositor Freeroll

A special Depositor Freeroll is also available to players on PokerStars PA giving away seats to Pennsyl-MANIA.

All players have to do is make a deposit of $30 or more using the bonus code “MANIA” on PokerStar PA before 13:59 ET on August 23 they will automatically get a seat in the freeroll.

The Depositor Freeroll starts at 14:00 ET on August 23. The top 50 finishers will get seats into the $200 Pennsyl-MANIA.

Pennsyl- MANIA At A Glance

Day 1 starts August 23 at 17:00 ET

Day 2 starts August 24 at 19:00 ET

Guaranteed $350,000

$200 buy-in

Satellites running from $5

Up to five re-entries

Players must be in Pennsylvania

The Vault

Players in Pennsylvania can also get involved in PokerStars PA’s new promotion The Vault.

$175,000 is up for grabs for players who successfully break open The Vault; a thematically designed promotion channeling the energy of Ocean’s 11.

Players must opt in and will then earn points for the real money games they play. Once opted in, players will see three special chests (red, blue and yellow) which are protected by three-digit combination locks along with The Vault.

Once the locks have been cracked cash prizes up to $5000 will be won.

Once all three combinations have been entered successfully, players will get access to The Vault which contains an additional cash prize of up to $15,000.

The Vault Top Line Info