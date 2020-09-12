The Millions Superstorm from 888poker has made landfall in what is one of the largest online tournament series from the operator.

Guaranteeing $8 million across over 480 tournaments that will include a $1 million guaranteed Main Event, there is plenty of action to get excited about over the coming month.

Day 1s for the 888 Millions Superstorm Main Event that guarantees $1 million are already underway. Day 1s will run right up until Day 2 on October 11. Players can buy in directly for $320 or play satellites in the hopes of winning their way in.

888poker has created this tournament to cater to all types of players, whether they are looking for high or low stakes events. Buy-ins start at $5.50 and top out at $530.

Two tournaments take place each day, at the same time; running as a main and mini.

For example, every Thursday the 888 Millions PKO 8-Max will run in addition to the 888 Millions Mini PKO 8-Max. The PKO 8-Max will have a buy-in of $160 and a guarantee of $500,000 whereas the mini will have a buy-in of $22 and a guarantee of $20,000.

Check out the full schedule below for the two tournaments that run in tandem each day.

When Tournament Buy-in GTD Every Thursday at 6pm 888 Millions PKO 8-Max $160 $50,000 888 Millions Mini PKO 8-Max $22 $20,000 Every Friday at 6pm 888 Millions DeepStack $55 $30,000 888 Millions Mini DeepStack $22 $20,000 Every Saturday at 6pm 888 Millions 6-Max $109 $30,000 888 Millions Mini 6-Max $22 $20,000 Every Sunday at 5 & 5:30pm 888 Millions Sunday Special $215 $100,000 888 Millions Mini Sunday Special $55 $50,000 Every Monday at 6pm 888 Millions R&A $33 $25,000 888 Millions Mini R&A $5.50 $15,000 Every Tuesday at 6pm 888 Millions High Roller $530 $100,000 888 Millions Mini High Roller $55 $30,000 Every Wednesday at 6pm 888 Millions PKO $109 $50,000 888 Millions Mini PKO $22 $20,000

In addition, there are 13 daily events rounding out the schedule that include PKO, 6-max and Mega Deep variants.

Start Time GMT Tournament Buy-in GTD 1:15pm 888 Millions $16.50 PKO $16.50 $5000 2:15pm 888 Millions $44 PKO 8-Max $44 $5000 3:15pm 888 Millions $88 PKO 8-Max $88 $10,000 3:15pm 888 Millions $33 BIG Fish $33 $12,000 4:15pm 888 Millions Mega Deep $109 $12,000 4:15pm 888 Millions $22 PKO $22 $8000 5:00pm 888 Millions $7.50 PKO 8-Max $7.50 $6000 5:30pm 888 Millions Monsoon $55 $12,000 6:00pm 888 Millions $16.50 BIG Fish $16.50 $15,000 6:30pm 888 Millions $33 BIG Fish $33 $12,000 6:31pm 888 Millions $5.50 BIG Fish $5.50 $7000 8:00pm 888 Millions $55 PKO 6-Max $55 $10,000 9:00pm 888 Millions $22 PKO $22 $8000

Players will note that the 888 Millions Monsoon does not appear on Sunday October 11, as it will be replaced by the 888 Millions Mini Main Event that guarantees $75,000 that day.

Dates for Live Streaming of 888 Millions Superstorm Events

Live streams will accompany six of the Millions events, including the Millions Sunday Specials and High Rollers.

Via 888poker’s Facebook and YouTube channels, fans can tune in to David Tuchman and Nick Wealthall providing top-notch commentary on all six chosen events.

Fans that tune in during the live streams should watch out for ticket giveaways and special freerolls – more details will be revealed on stream. During the first five streamed events, fans that tune in could win a Superstorm Main Event ticket.

Millions Superstorm Live Stream Schedule: 17:00 GMT

Sunday, September 13: 888 Millions Sunday Special

Tuesday, September 15: 888 Millions High Roller

Sunday, September 27: 888 Millions Sunday Special

Sunday, October 4: 888 Millions Sunday Special

Tuesday, October 6: 888 Millions High Roller

Sunday, October 11: 888 Millions Superstorm ME Day 2

888 Millions Superstorm Promotions

888poker is also awarding freeroll tickets to the Millions Superstorm if players complete challenges in casino and sports betting.

In poker, players that win hands with QJ in cash and BLAST games will be eligible for Millions Superstorm Main Event freeroll tickets.

Casino – Place bets totaling $5 in casino games.

Sports – Place bets totaling $5 in sports events.

Poker – Play poker tournaments, including BLAST , with buy-ins totaling $3

888poker Millions Superstorm started on September 10 and runs until October 11.

You can check out the entire 480 tournament schedule here.