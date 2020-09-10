Just days after completing the 2020 Online World Series of Poker which broke a plethora of records, GGPoker has wasted no time announcing its next online poker tournament series, and it starts this Saturday.

The Good Game Series of Poker (GGSOP) guarantees $6.5 million across 54 tournaments with buy-ins ranging from $2.50 to $50, though some special edition events have buy-ins as high as $150.

Spanning 15 days from Saturday September 12 to Sunday September 27, GGSOP “recreates the full WSOP experience” for low stakes players. The schedule includes low-stake versions of some WSOP favorites including a $15 buy-in Millionaire Maker Jr, a $100,000 guaranteed Big 5 and a $2.50 buy-in Micro Players Championship with an added seat to the $3 million Super MILLION$ worth $10,000.

Other popular WSOP events recreated for the low-stakes GGSOP include a $6 Monster Stack, a $40 Colossus and a $5 Mini Main Event.

The GGSOP Main Event features a $250,000 guarantee for a $50 buy-in.

Also in line with traditional WSOP schedules, GGSOP features a charity event. GGSOP Event #1 Every 1 for Covid Relief carries a $50,000 guarantee for a $11.11 buy-in, reminiscent of the 2020 WSOP’s Event 33: $1,111 Every 1 for Covid Relief which carried a heftier $1111 buy-in.

GGPoker has also folded some of its weekly high profile tournaments into the GGSOP schedule including special GGSOP versions of the GGMasters, the site’s flagship freezout tournament, that run every day of the series at 17:00 GMT. The Sunday version of the GGMasters maintains its traditional $500,000 guarantee for a $150 buy-in while weekday and Saturday versions feature a $50 buy-in with $50,000 guarantees during the week and $100,000 guarantees on Saturdays.

The GGSOP also includes low-stakes versions of MILLION$ tournaments such as a $100 buy-in Mini Super MILLION$ with a $500,000 guarantee and a $100 buy-in GGSOP MILLION$ featuring a $2 million guarantee.

GGSOP Leaderboard

Online poker operators traditionally run special promotions to coincide with their online poker series, and this time is no exception.

To commemorate the GGSOP, GGPoker is running a special leaderboard with $100,000 in prizes that will be split between the top 100 finishers. The GGSOP Leaderboard kicks off with the first GGSOP event on September 12.

Points for the GGSOP Leaderboard will be calculated using the following formula:

Leaderboard Point = f * sqrt(Prize pool / k)

Where:

k is the place of finish

f=2.0 (1st place)

f=1.5 (Final table)

f=1.0 (In the money)

f=0.5 (Bubble)

In addition, GGPoker is running a slate of new daily leaderboards for the month of September with nearly $2 million in cash prizes. All the following leaderboards just started on September 7, so most of the daily prize money is waiting to be won.

September Leaderboards at GGPoker

Short Deck Daily $5000 Leaderboard

Daily Omaha $20,000 Leaderboard

Rush & Cash Daily $33,000 Leaderboard

Daily No Limit Hold’em $20,000 Leaderboard

Other GGPoker Promotions for September

GGPoker has a lot of new players as a result of its high-profile running of the 2020 WSOP, and to keep those players engaged, it is offering all of its players a wide variety of promotions including:

Beat the Pros – Knock out a GGPoker Pro from these special events to gain entry to the $5000 Beat the Pros Winners’ Freeroll

A new Welcome Bonus – New players get to choose between a $100 bonus package and a 100% First Deposit Match Bounus up to $600

All-In or Fold Daily Prizes – Play 100 AoF hands and get 1 buy-in free everyday

Daily Free Spin – Log in each day for a free Spin & Gold ticket

Honeymoon for Newcomers – New players can complete a series of missions to claim up to $300 in cash and tournament tickets

