The PokerStars PA flagship online tournament series Pennsylvania Championship of Online Poker (PACOOP) is set to return this weekend with action kicking off on September 19, 2020.

$1.5 million is guaranteed across 50 events for poker players in Pennsylvania. Buy-ins range from $10 all the way up to $500 for a PLO High Roller event.*

The Main Event has a buy-in of $300, will guarantee $200,000 and takes place on October 4. A Mini Main Event is also running on October 4 with a $50 buy-in and $40,000 guarantee.

Other formats being offered in PACOOP 2020 include Progressive Knockout (PKO) tournaments and Deepstack tournaments with a variety of No Limit Hold’em and Pot Limit Omaha events.

The PACOOP Weekend Ahead

Eight events will run over the opening weekend (September 19 and 20) guaranteeing $290,000 between them.

The Sunday Special that kicks off on September 20 guarantees $100,000 and has a buy-in of $100.

It starts at 17:00 ET and is followed up at 20:00 ET with the Sunday Supersonic that guarantees $10,000 with a buy-in of just $50. Deepstack, PKO and warm-up events are also running this weekend.

PokerStars PA PACOOP Lobby

Thanks to a smaller amount of events, just 50, and a generous overall guarantee of $1.5 million, the average guarantee per event is $30,000.

There are also two promotions running in tandem with PACOOP that players can get involved in.

Main Event Depositor Freeroll

25 Main Event freeroll tickets are going to be given away for players that deposit $30 or more using the code PACOOP before 13:59 ET on Sunday 4 October. The freeroll starts on 14:00 ET on the same day, Sunday 4 October where 25 Main Event tickets, totaling $7500 are up for grabs.

Main Event Depositor Freeroll At A Glance

Deposit $30 or more before 2pm ET on Sunday October 4

Use Deposit code PACOOP

25 Main Event Tickets up for grabs

Main Event Depositor Freeroll Starts 2pm Sunday 4 October

PACOOP Main Event starts October 5

Second Chance Freerolls

If you are playing any PACOOP event and bust out without making the money, then you are in luck. PokerStars Pennsylvania is giving players a second chance to get a piece of the action.

Players that bust will automatically be entered into a Second Chance Freeroll where $1250 in PACOOP satellite tickets are up for grabs.

The Second Chance Freerolls will run every day at 16:50 ET, until October 3.

If players bust from a PKO tournament, Second Chance Freeroll tickets will only be awarded when the player has not made the money from the regular prize pool. Bounties won will not count.

No Second Chance Freerolls will play out on October 5 as the tournament series concludes on that day.

Second Chance Freerolls At A Glance

Bust any PACOOP event and get automatically entered into the Second Chance Freeroll

$1250 in PACOOP satellites available to win

Second Chance Freerolls run daily at 16:50 ET September 20 to October 3.

For KO events, Second Chance Freeroll tickets are awarded to players not in the money from the regular prize pool. Collecting a bounty does not disqualify you.

Dates for when PACOOP’s counterpart in New Jersey, NJCOOP, will run are still to be confirmed by PokerStars.

Last year we saw the online tournament series from PokerStars NJ overlap with the PACOOP schedule, but without any details publicly available, it is hard to see this happening this year. It can be expected that NJCOOP may well run in a later slot.

PACOOP runs September 19 to October 5, 2020.