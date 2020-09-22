The Millions Superstorm from 888poker is well and truly underway.
Over the course of the online poker tournament series $8 million will be given away across 480 tournaments.
This is the largest online series 888poker has ever run! With such a spread of events there is something for everyone looking for a slice of all the action.
Buy-ins start at $5.50 and top out at $530 so there is something for everyone.
Millions Superstorm has two events that run each day at 6pm GMT (with Sundays running a bit earlier) as a Mini and a Main. These events change throughout the series, so we compiled a list for the coming days.
|When (GMT)
|Tournament
|Buy-in
|GTE
|Every Tuesday at 6pm
|888 Millions High Roller
|$530
|$100,000
|888 Millions Mini High Roller
|$55
|$30,000
|Every Wednesday at 6pm
|888 Millions PKO
|$109
|$50,000
|888 Millions Mini PKO
|$22
|$20,000
|Every Thursday at 6pm
|888 Millions PKO 8-Max
|$160
|$50,000
|888 Millions Mini PKO 8-Max
|$22
|$20,000
|Every Friday at 6pm
|888 Millions DeepStack
|$55
|$30,000
|888 Millions Mini DeepStack
|$22
|$20,000
|Every Saturday at 6pm
|888 Millions 6-Max
|$109
|$30,000
|888 Millions Mini 6-Max
|$22
|$20,000
|Every Sunday at 5 & 5:30pm
|888 Millions Sunday Special
|$215
|$100,000
|888 Millions Mini Sunday Special
|$55
|$50,000
In addition, 13 daily events round out the schedule:
|Start Time GMT
|Tournament
|Buy-in
|GTD
|1:15pm
|888 Millions $16.50 PKO
|$16.50
|$5000
|2:15pm
|888 Millions $44 PKO 8-Max
|$44
|$5000
|3:15pm
|888 Millions $88 PKO 8-Max
|$88
|$10,000
|3:15pm
|888 Millions $33 BIG Fish
|$33
|$12,000
|4:15pm
|888 Millions Mega Deep
|$109
|$12,000
|4:15pm
|888 Millions $22 PKO
|$22
|$8000
|5:00pm
|888 Millions $7.50 PKO 8-Max
|$7.50
|$600
|5:30pm
|888 Millions Monsoon
|$55
|$12,000
|6:00pm
|888 Millions $16.50 BIG Fish
|$16.50
|$15,000
|6:30pm
|888 Millions $33 BIG Fish
|$33
|$12,000
|6:31pm
|888 Millions $5.50 BIG Fish
|$5.50
|$7000
|8:00pm
|888 Millions $55 PKO 6-Max
|$55
|$10,000
|9:00pm
|888 Millions $22 PKO
|$22
|$8000
Millions Superstorm Live Streams
It is worth taking note of the dates of the next live stream broadcasts because David Tuchman and Nick Wealthall will be providing top-notch commentary, with ticket giveaways and the announcement of how to enter special freerolls.
For the next two streams (September 27 and October 4) fans that tune in via YouTube and Facebook could win a Superstorm Main Event ticket.
Live Stream Schedule from 5pm GMT
- Sunday, September 27: 888 Millions Sunday Special
- Sunday, October 4: 888 Millions Sunday Special
- Tuesday, October 6: 888 Millions High Roller
- Sunday, October 11: 888 Millions Superstorm ME Day 2
You can also check out the previous 888poker live stream below.
Added Value with Millions Superstorm Promotion
Don’t forget that 888poker is also giving freeroll tickets to the Millions Superstorm if players complete challenges in poker, casino and sports betting.
To qualify:
- Place bets totaling $5 in casino games
- Place bets totaling $5 on sports events
- Win a cash game hand with QJ (minimum stakes of 2c/5c apply)
- Play a poker tournament (including BLAST games) with buy-ins totaling $3
Millions Superstorm wraps up on October 11, 2020.
New Daily Guaranteed Tournaments at 888
It is also worth noting that if the Millions Superstorm isn’t enough to get you excited, 888poker has added new daily guaranteed tournaments to the schedule called The Classic.
The Classic will guarantee $12,000 across five freezeout tournaments which will run each day. Each tournament is run as 8-max event with no re-entry and features reduced rake of under 10%.
The Classic tournaments have rake of 8%, except The $5 Classic which has 9% rake.