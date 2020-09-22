The Millions Superstorm from 888poker is well and truly underway.

Over the course of the online poker tournament series $8 million will be given away across 480 tournaments.

This is the largest online series 888poker has ever run! With such a spread of events there is something for everyone looking for a slice of all the action.

Buy-ins start at $5.50 and top out at $530 so there is something for everyone.

Millions Superstorm has two events that run each day at 6pm GMT (with Sundays running a bit earlier) as a Mini and a Main. These events change throughout the series, so we compiled a list for the coming days.

When ( GMT ) Tournament Buy-in GTE Every Tuesday at 6pm 888 Millions High Roller $530 $100,000 888 Millions Mini High Roller $55 $30,000 Every Wednesday at 6pm 888 Millions PKO $109 $50,000 888 Millions Mini PKO $22 $20,000 Every Thursday at 6pm 888 Millions PKO 8-Max $160 $50,000 888 Millions Mini PKO 8-Max $22 $20,000 Every Friday at 6pm 888 Millions DeepStack $55 $30,000 888 Millions Mini DeepStack $22 $20,000 Every Saturday at 6pm 888 Millions 6-Max $109 $30,000 888 Millions Mini 6-Max $22 $20,000 Every Sunday at 5 & 5:30pm 888 Millions Sunday Special $215 $100,000 888 Millions Mini Sunday Special $55 $50,000

In addition, 13 daily events round out the schedule:

Start Time GMT Tournament Buy-in GTD 1:15pm 888 Millions $16.50 PKO $16.50 $5000 2:15pm 888 Millions $44 PKO 8-Max $44 $5000 3:15pm 888 Millions $88 PKO 8-Max $88 $10,000 3:15pm 888 Millions $33 BIG Fish $33 $12,000 4:15pm 888 Millions Mega Deep $109 $12,000 4:15pm 888 Millions $22 PKO $22 $8000 5:00pm 888 Millions $7.50 PKO 8-Max $7.50 $600 5:30pm 888 Millions Monsoon $55 $12,000 6:00pm 888 Millions $16.50 BIG Fish $16.50 $15,000 6:30pm 888 Millions $33 BIG Fish $33 $12,000 6:31pm 888 Millions $5.50 BIG Fish $5.50 $7000 8:00pm 888 Millions $55 PKO 6-Max $55 $10,000 9:00pm 888 Millions $22 PKO $22 $8000

Millions Superstorm Live Streams

It is worth taking note of the dates of the next live stream broadcasts because David Tuchman and Nick Wealthall will be providing top-notch commentary, with ticket giveaways and the announcement of how to enter special freerolls.

For the next two streams (September 27 and October 4) fans that tune in via YouTube and Facebook could win a Superstorm Main Event ticket.

Live Stream Schedule from 5pm GMT

Sunday, September 27: 888 Millions Sunday Special

Sunday, October 4: 888 Millions Sunday Special

Tuesday, October 6: 888 Millions High Roller

Sunday, October 11: 888 Millions Superstorm ME Day 2

You can also check out the previous 888poker live stream below.

Added Value with Millions Superstorm Promotion

Don’t forget that 888poker is also giving freeroll tickets to the Millions Superstorm if players complete challenges in poker, casino and sports betting.

To qualify:

Place bets totaling $5 in casino games

Place bets totaling $5 on sports events

Win a cash game hand with QJ (minimum stakes of 2c/5c apply)

Play a poker tournament (including BLAST games) with buy-ins totaling $3

Millions Superstorm wraps up on October 11, 2020.

New Daily Guaranteed Tournaments at 888

It is also worth noting that if the Millions Superstorm isn’t enough to get you excited, 888poker has added new daily guaranteed tournaments to the schedule called The Classic.

The Classic will guarantee $12,000 across five freezeout tournaments which will run each day. Each tournament is run as 8-max event with no re-entry and features reduced rake of under 10%.

The Classic tournaments have rake of 8%, except The $5 Classic which has 9% rake.