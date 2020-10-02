The real money online poker platform of the World Series of Poker (WSOP) has unveiled two online tournament series for its US players.

Kicking off on October 15 and running through October 27, the network’s prestigious Online Circuit series makes a return this fall with over $1.1 million in guarantees.

The series is accompanied by a PLO Mania series with over $300,000 in total guarantees. It marks the operator’s first Omaha-exclusive online tournament series.

Both the series run simultaneously, with each series featuring one event per day.

Players from all three states including New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware are eligible to take part in both the series. However, Delaware players are not eligible for the Global Casino Championship seat prize, nor GGC points or the leaderboard.

Should a Delaware player end up winning one of the Circuit Ring events, the highest finishing New Jersey or Nevada player will receive an entry into the $1 million guaranteed Global Casino Championship.

Between the two series, nearly $1.5 million is up for grabs spread over 26 tournaments in total.

$1.1 Million Guaranteed WSOP Circuit Online Series

Returning for its sixth edition on the WSOP/888 network and the third tournament series this year, the fall edition of the WSOP Circuit Online series features 13 official ring events with $1,165,000 in combined guarantees.

As with every Circuit series, there is one ring event scheduled every day with guarantees ranging from $40,000 to $250,000. Buy-ins start at $215 and go up to $1000 for a High Roller event.

Knockout, Turbos, Double & Monster Stacks, PLO and 6-Max events make up the schedule with each of them allowing re-entries, except for the Knockout event that is played as a freezeout. The remaining events allow between two to three entries, except for the Omaha event that has unlimited re-entries.

The headlining tournament is, of course, the Main Event guaranteeing $200,000 which comes with an entry fee of $525 and a maximum of three re-entries. It is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 25.

A 20 seat guaranteed satellite will run the day prior to the Main Event allowing players to qualify for a small investment.

The winner of each of the 13 Circuit events will be awarded a WSOP Circuit ring. Furthermore, each of these events will count towards the Circuit Leaderboard.

$300,000 Guaranteed PLO Mania Tournament Series

For Omaha lovers, the WSOP.com/888 network is running a tournament series, made up entirely of Pot Limit (PLO) games.

The series also features 13 Omaha events with every tournament featuring a guaranteed prize pool, totaling $325,000.

The buy-ins are a bit more affordable compared with the Circuit Series, starting from just $50. The Main Event boasts $75,000 in guaranteed prize money for a buy-in of $525.

The remaining schedule is filled with a rebuy event, a knockout, a deepstack, and some turbos, all played in either 6-max or 8-max format. A couple of these events are played in freezeout format.

However, it is important to note that, due to software limitations, PLO events cannot be played on mobile.

The announcement of these two series comes on the heels of the 50th Anniversary special series that concluded last Sunday. Boasting over $3 million in guaranteed prize money, the series generated over $3.4 million across 50 events. The series was participated by more than 22,000 entries.

WSOP .com Fall Circuit Online Series 2020

Event # Tournament Name Date Time Total Buy-in 1 WSOP Circuit Event #1 – $40,000 NLH Knockout (Official Ring Event) 15-Oct 7:00 PM $250 ($150 + $100) 2 WSOP Circuit Event #2 – $50,000 NLH Turbo 2x Re-entry (Official Ring Event) 16-Oct 7:00 PM $250 3 WSOP Circuit Event #3 – $100,000 NLH Double Stack 2x Re-entry (Official Ring Event) 17-Oct 7:00 PM $320 4 WSOP Circuit Event #4 – $100,000 NLH Monster Stack 2x Re-entry (Official Ring Event) 18-Oct 5:00 PM $320 5 WSOP Circuit Event #5 – $50,000 NLH Deep Turbo 2x Re-entry (Official Ring Event) 19-Oct 7:00 PM $215 6 WSOP Circuit Event #6 – $100,000 NLH 6-Max 2x Re-entry (Official Ring Event) 20-Oct 7:00 PM $320 7 WSOP Circuit Event #7 – $75,000 NLH 2x Re-entry (Official Ring Event) 21-Oct 7:00 PM $215 8 WSOP Circuit Event #8 – $75,000 NLH 2x Re-entry (Official Ring Event) 22-Oct 7:00 PM $320 9 WSOP Circuit Event #9 – $50,000 PLO 6-Max Unlimited Re-entry (Official Ring Event) 23-Oct 7:00 PM $320 10 WSOP Circuit Event #10 – $100,000 NLH Double Stack 2x Re-entry (Official Ring Event) 24-Oct 7:00 PM $320 11 WSOP Circuit Event #11 – $250,000 NLH Main Event 3x Re-entry (Official Ring Event) 25-Oct 5:00 PM $525 12 WSOP Circuit Event #12 – $75,000 NLH 2x Re-entry (Official Ring Event) 26-Oct 7:00 PM $215 13 WSOP Circuit Event #13 – $100,000 NLH High Roller 6-Max 2x Re-entry (Official Ring Event) 27-Oct 7:00 PM $1,000

WSOP .com PLO Mania Online Tournament Series 2020