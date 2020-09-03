If running the WSOP 2020 Online Series for the entire month of July in the US, and offering additional bracelet events in conjunction with GGPoker over in the international dot-com market wasn’t enough for the World Series of Poker, its online arm, WSOP.com, is running some great tournaments along with some monthly promotions in the US regulated markets of New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware.

Highlights over at WSOP.com include a WSOP 50th Anniversary Series and the invitational WSOP Global Casino Championship. In addition, a new daily tournament called Rack It Up kicks off this month and another new tournament called Dropping Dimes will appear on the schedule as well.

Between the new online tournament series, the new daily tournaments and the WSOP Global Casino Championship, over $4 million in guarantees is up for grabs.

Sign up to WSOP NJ today to get 7 $100 Freeroll Tickets and 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $1000 »

WSOP 50th Anniversary Series

From September 8 to September 27 WSOP.com is celebrating 50 years of running the World Series of Poker with a special WSOP 50th Anniversary Series.

The series features over $3 million in guarantees including a $505,050 guaranteed Main Event. The buy-in for the Main Event is $555.

50 events have been scheduled in total with a mix of variants, including re-entries, freezeouts, deepstacks and 8-max games.

On September 14, a special $25,000 guaranteed Colossus NLH event will run with a buy-in of just $55.

Also as part of the series, a $15,000 WSOP 50th Warm Up Turbo Deepstack is scheheduled to run daily at 5 pm in New Jersey and Delaware and 2 pm in Nevada.

WSOP 50th Anniversary Series: Good To Know

Over $3 million in guarantees

Running September 8 – 27

$505,050 Guaranteed Main Event

Daily $15,000 WSOP 50th Warm Up Turbo Deepstack

Rack It Up

Rack It Up is a new tournament brand kicking off this month on WSOP.com that features a guarantee that starts at $50,000 and increases by $5000 each day until the guarantee is missed.

It starts on September 8 and will run every day at 7pm EDT until the guarantee is missed. The buy-in for the tournament is set at $215.

Rack It Up: Good To Know

Kicks off September 8 and runs every day until the guarantee missed

Runs at 7 pm EDT / 5 pm PDT

/ 5 pm $215 buy-in

$50,000 guaranteed prize pool to start, then $5,000 added each day

Dropping Dimes Tournament

Dropping Dimes is a $50 buy-in rake free tournament that has a $10,000 guarantee.

Running for the entire month of September, the Dropping Dimes tournaments will appear at random in the tournament lobby. Players must keep and eye out as these tournaments will drop at random days and times each week.

When players see a Dropping Dimes tournament in the lobby, it is time to act and join the game fast.

Dropping Dimes: Good To Know

$50 Buy-in

Rake free tournament

$10,000 guaranteed for each tournament

Appear in the lobby at random

Running for the entire month of September

Sign up to WSOP NV today to get 7 $100 Freeroll Tickets and 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $1000 »

September Reload

If all that wasn’t enough, WSOP.com is running a September Reload deposit bonus.

If players use the deposit code BIG400, WSOP.com will provide a 100% match bonus, up to $400.

The bonus will be released in $10 increments for every 100 APPs earned.

Promo code is valid from September 6 to 20

For every 100 APPs earned, WSOP .com credit your account $10.

.com credit your account $10. Limit one code per customer

60-day bonus wagering duration

Global Casino Championship 2020

The WSOP Global Casino Championship has moved entirely online. The event was meant to take place at Harrah’s Cherokee in North Carolina from August 11 to 13, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event has moved online.

The event will now take place on WSOP.com on September 13.

The WSOP Global Casino Championship is an invitation-only WSOP Bracelet event, featuring $1 million in prize money. Most of the entries are awarded for free to winners of WSOP Circuit Ring events as well as by topping Circuit leaderboards.

Over in the dot-com market the WSOP 2020 Online Series is entering its final stretch.

Find out how your country is doing in the WSOP 2020 rankings here.