$1 million is up for grabs over on PokerStars NJ this October as the New Jersey Championship of Online Poker (NJCOOP) returns.
The action will be spread across 54 events – four more events than when the event last ran in 2019.
NJCOOP will be topped off with a $125,000 guaranteed Main Event that will play out Sunday October 25, at the end of the series. It has a buy in at $300. A Mini Main is also running with $25,000 guaranteed with a $50 buy-in.
Buy-ins for NJCOOP start at $20 and go all the way up to $1000 for the High Roller.
A variety of game types pepper the schedule with pot-limit Omaha, no-limit Omaha hi-lo, 5-card PLO, fixed-limit hold’em, Badugi, H.O.R.S.E. as well as No Limit Hold’em.
If you don’t want to buy your way in, PokerStars NJ is running satellites that are already live and up on the site. Players can also watch out for some special edition $3 NJCOOP Spin & Go’s that are awarding Main Event tickets. These special edition Spin & Gos are currently running around the clock.
Sign up to PokerStars NJ today and enjoy $30 FREE or a $600 first-deposit bonus »
NJCOOP Promotions
Players familiar with the PACOOP in Pennsylvania will see a similar set of promotions running during NJCOOP.
Second Chance Freerolls are running for anyone that busts a NJCOOP event without cashing.
Players that bust a NJCOOP event without making the money will automatically get entered into the freeroll. From there $1250 in satellite tickets and NJCOOP event entries are being given away, so that they have a second shot of getting involved in the NJCOOP action.
There is also a Main Event Depositor Freeroll taking place Sunday, October 25 at 2 p.m ET.
5 Main Event tickets worth $7500 are up for grabs. So if you are looking for an affordable way to enter the Main Event, this is it!
To register, players must deposit a minimum of $30 while using the code NJCOOP between now and 1:59 p.m. on October 25 tol receive a ticket to the freeroll.
NJCOOP 2020
Now the full schedule of events has been released, we can take a look back at the NJCOOP history in more details.
NJCOOP STATS
|Year
|Guarantees
|Tournaments
|Gtd/Tournament
|Main Event
|2016 Oct
|$1,200,000
|43
|$27,907
|$200,000
|2017 Oct
|$1,200,000
|46
|$26,087
|$200,000
|2018 Oct
|$1,000,000
|47
|$21,298
|$150,000
|2019 Oct
|$1,000,000
|50
|$20,000
|$100,000
|2020 Oct
|$1,000,000
|54
|$18,518
|$125,000
NJCOOP comes hot off the heels of PACOOP, the companion series that ran in the regulated market of Pennsylvania September 19 to October 5 and guaranteed $1 million.
NJCOOP will run October 10 to October 26, 2020.
Check out the schedule in the lobby below.
Sign up to PokerStars NJ today and enjoy $30 FREE or a $600 first-deposit bonus »
NJCOOP Schedule in Full
|#
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|GTE
|1
|10-Oct (Sa)
|7 pm
|$100 NLHE [NJCOOP Warm-Up]
|$25K Gtd
|2
|10-Oct (Sa)
|8:30pm
|$50 NLHE [8-Max, Turbo, Progressive KO, NJCOOP Warm-Up]
|$12.5K Gtd
|3
|11-Oct (Su)
|2pm
|$150 NLHE [8-Max, Deepstack]
|$20K Gtd
|4
|11-Oct (Su)
|3:30pm
|$100 NLHE [Progressive KO]
|$15K Gtd
|5
|11-Oct (Su)
|5pm
|$200 NLHE [Sunday Special SE]
|$40K Gtd
|6
|11-Oct (Su)
|5:30pm
|$50 NLHE [Mini Special]
|$15K Gtd
|7
|11-Oct (Su)
|7pm
|$100 PLO [6-Max]
|$8K Gtd
|8
|11-Oct (Su)
|10pm
|$150 NLHE [Hyper-Turbo, Sunday SuperSonic SE]
|$12K Gtd
|9
|12-Oct (M)
|7pm
|$50 NLHE [8-Max, Big Antes]
|$10K Gtd
|10
|12-Oct (M)
|8pm
|$100 NLHE [4-Max, Progressive KO]
|$20K Gtd
|11
|13-Oct (Tu)
|7pm
|$250 NLHE [Super Tuesday SE]
|$40K Gtd
|12
|13-Oct (Tu)
|7:30pm
|$30 NLHE [Mini Super Tuesday]
|$10K Gtd
|13
|13-Oct (Tu)
|8:30pm
|$100 NLHE [6-Max, Turbo, Progressive KO]
|$10K Gtd
|14
|14-Oct (W)
|7pm
|$100 NLHE [Progressive KO]
|$20K Gtd
|15
|14-Oct (W)
|8pm
|$1,000 NLHE [6-Max, High Roller]
|$45K Gtd
|16
|14-Oct (W)
|9pm
|$100 NLHE [6-Max, Turbo, Progressive KO]
|$7.5K Gtd
|17
|15-Oct (Th)
|7pm
|$200 NLHE [8-Max, Progressive KO, Thursday Thrill SE]
|$20K Gtd
|18
|15-Oct (Th)
|7:30pm
|$20 NLHE [8-Max, Progressive KO, Mini Thrill]
|$8.5K Gtd
|19
|15-Oct (Th)
|9pm
|$100 NLHE [7-Max, Turbo]
|$10K Gtd
|20
|16-Oct (F)
|7:30pm
|$200 8-Game [6-Max, Turbo]
|$12.5K Gtd
|21
|16-Oct (F)
|9pm
|$150 NLHE [8-Max, Turbo]
|$10K Gtd
|22
|17-Oct (Sa)
|6pm
|$100 NLHE [8-Max, Deepstack]
|$12.5K Gtd
|23
|17-Oct (Sa)
|8pm
|$100 NLO8 [6-Max]
|$7.5K Gtd
|24
|17-Oct (Sa)
|8:30pm
|$200 PLO [Bigstack Turbo]
|$10K Gtd
|25
|18-Oct (Su)
|2pm
|$100 NLHE [Marathon]
|$10K Gtd
|26
|18-Oct (Su)
|3:30pm
|$150 NLHE [8-Max, Progressive KO]
|$22K Gtd
|27
|18-Oct (Su)
|5pm
|$300 NLHE [Sunday Special SE]
|$50K Gtd
|28
|18-Oct (Su)
|7pm
|$100 5-Card PLO [6-Max]
|$6.5K Gtd
|29
|18-Oct (Su)
|8:30pm
|$200 NLHE [8-Max, Turbo, Progressive KO]
|$15K Gtd
|30
|18-Oct (Su)
|10pm
|$100 NLHE [6-Max, Hyper-Turbo, Sunday Supersonic SE]
|$10K Gtd
|31
|19-Oct (M)
|8pm
|$500 PLO [6-Max, High Roller]
|$15K Gtd
|32
|19-Oct (M)
|10pm
|$150 NLHE [8-Max, Hyper-Turbo, Progressive KO]
|$10K Gtd
|33
|20-Oct (T)
|7pm
|$200 NLHE [Super Tuesday SE]
|$35K Gtd
|34
|20-Oct (T)
|7:30pm
|$20 NLHE [Mini Super Tuesday]
|$8.5K Gtd
|35
|20-Oct (T)
|8:30pm
|$150 NLHE [6-Max, Turbo, Progressive KO]
|$15K Gtd
|36
|21-Oct (W)
|7pm
|$200 NLHE [8-Max]
|$20K Gtd
|37
|21-Oct (W)
|8pm
|$100 H.O.R.S.E.,
|$7.5K Gtd
|38
|22-Oct (Th)
|7pm
|$250 NLHE [8-Max, Progressive KO, Thursday Thrill SE]
|$30K Gtd
|39
|22-Oct (Th)
|7:30pm
|$30 NLHE [8-Max, Progressive KO, Mini Thrill]
|$10K Gtd
|40
|22-Oct (Th)
|9pm
|$150 NLHE [Turbo]
|$15K Gtd
|41
|23-Oct (F)
|7pm
|$150 FLHE [6-Max]
|$6K Gtd
|42
|23-Oct (F)
|9pm
|$200 NLHE [7-Max, Hyper-Turbo, Progressive KO]
|$12K Gtd
|43
|24-Oct (Sa)
|6pm
|$200 NLHE [8-Max, Deepstack]
|$6K Gtd
|44
|24-Oct (Sa)
|8pm
|$100 PL Badugi [6-Max]
|$6K Gtd
|45
|24-Oct (Sa)
|9pm
|$75 NLHE [6-Max, Zoom]
|$15K Gtd
|46
|25-Oct (Su)
|2:30pm
|$100 NLHE [Progressive KO, Big Antes]
|$12.5K Gtd
|47
|25-Oct (Su)
|5pm
|$300 NLHE [Main Event]
|$125K Gtd
|48
|25-Oct (Su)
|6pm
|$50 NLHE [Mini Main Event]
|$25K Gtd
|49
|25-Oct (Su)
|8pm
|$100 PLO [6-Max]
|$7.5K Gtd
|50
|25-Oct (Su)
|9pm
|$200 NLHE [8-Max, Turbo]
|$15K Gtd
|51
|25-Oct (Su)
|10pm
|$75 NLHE [Hyper-Turbo, Sunday Supersonic SE]
|$10K Gtd
|52
|26-Oct (M)
|7pm
|$100 NLHE [Nightly Stars SE – NJCOOP Wrap-Up]
|$22K Gtd
|53
|26-Oct (M)
|8pm
|$100 NLHE [Phase Event, Day 2]
|$35K Gtd
|54
|26-Oct (M)
|9pm
|$150 NLHE [6-Max, Hyper-Turbo, NJCOOP Wrap-Up]
|$12.5K Gtd