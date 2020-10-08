$1 million is up for grabs over on PokerStars NJ this October as the New Jersey Championship of Online Poker (NJCOOP) returns.

The action will be spread across 54 events – four more events than when the event last ran in 2019.

NJCOOP will be topped off with a $125,000 guaranteed Main Event that will play out Sunday October 25, at the end of the series. It has a buy in at $300. A Mini Main is also running with $25,000 guaranteed with a $50 buy-in.

Buy-ins for NJCOOP start at $20 and go all the way up to $1000 for the High Roller.

Looking for the 2020 NJCOOP schedule? Look no further… 54 events, Oct. 10-26, $1M in guarantees.… https://t.co/0srsnubkz2— PokerStarsBlog (@PokerStarsBlog) October 01, 2020

A variety of game types pepper the schedule with pot-limit Omaha, no-limit Omaha hi-lo, 5-card PLO, fixed-limit hold’em, Badugi, H.O.R.S.E. as well as No Limit Hold’em.

If you don’t want to buy your way in, PokerStars NJ is running satellites that are already live and up on the site. Players can also watch out for some special edition $3 NJCOOP Spin & Go’s that are awarding Main Event tickets. These special edition Spin & Gos are currently running around the clock.

Sign up to PokerStars NJ today and enjoy $30 FREE or a $600 first-deposit bonus »

NJCOOP Promotions

Players familiar with the PACOOP in Pennsylvania will see a similar set of promotions running during NJCOOP.

Second Chance Freerolls are running for anyone that busts a NJCOOP event without cashing.

Players that bust a NJCOOP event without making the money will automatically get entered into the freeroll. From there $1250 in satellite tickets and NJCOOP event entries are being given away, so that they have a second shot of getting involved in the NJCOOP action.

There is also a Main Event Depositor Freeroll taking place Sunday, October 25 at 2 p.m ET.

5 Main Event tickets worth $7500 are up for grabs. So if you are looking for an affordable way to enter the Main Event, this is it!

To register, players must deposit a minimum of $30 while using the code NJCOOP between now and 1:59 p.m. on October 25 tol receive a ticket to the freeroll.

NJCOOP 2020

Now the full schedule of events has been released, we can take a look back at the NJCOOP history in more details.

NJCOOP STATS

Year Guarantees Tournaments Gtd/Tournament Main Event 2016 Oct $1,200,000 43 $27,907 $200,000 2017 Oct $1,200,000 46 $26,087 $200,000 2018 Oct $1,000,000 47 $21,298 $150,000 2019 Oct $1,000,000 50 $20,000 $100,000 2020 Oct $1,000,000 54 $18,518 $125,000

NJCOOP comes hot off the heels of PACOOP, the companion series that ran in the regulated market of Pennsylvania September 19 to October 5 and guaranteed $1 million.

NJCOOP will run October 10 to October 26, 2020.

Check out the schedule in the lobby below.

Sign up to PokerStars NJ today and enjoy $30 FREE or a $600 first-deposit bonus »

NJCOOP Schedule in Full