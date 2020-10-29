The previously soft launched mobile app for Android and iOS by 888poker is now available in the Google Play and Apple App Stores.

The mobile experience on 888poker has been totally overhauled in the biggest update seen to the app in its history.

Under the “Made To Play” marketing slogan, 888poker has been teasing the official release of the mobile app on social media all month, and we have been given an advanced look at the promotional campaign that will accompany the launch. You can check it out yourself below.

To celebrate the launch of the app, 888 is giving away more than $1,000,000 in prizes in promotions that are scheduled to start next week.

The promotions will include freerolls that will be running around the clock with more than $30,000 in prize pools each week, allowing players to try out the new mobile app for free.

In addition, up to $1000 will be given away every five minutes through daily happy hours and gift drops.

When it comes to the new mobile app, one of the most notable changes is that the lobby is now available in portrait mode. This means players can play one-handed – a functionality that most online poker operators are now adopting as standard.

Players are now presented with a grid when they log into the 888poker lobby, which can easily be scrolled through to show all the game available, thanks to the app now supporting being held in a portrait position.

In a bid to create a more streamlined user experience, upcoming tournaments can be refined with filters so that players can easily scroll through the games they want to play.

Players can also jump straight into games by setting a pre-defined stake range. This means 888 has scraped the use of sliders to set game type and stake – which in retrospect feels cumbersome compared to the sleek new look lobby.

This smooth experience is also enhanced by the addition of new buttons along the top that allow players to switch between tables. Players can now also multi-table up to four games at once, something that was not previously supported by 888poker.

A new feature at the tables includes the ability to show a preview of the hole cards dealt, and an alert icon when action is on them now appears.

Players will notice that text chat has been dropped in favor of an an emoji-based chat system, a trend that has become popular in nextgen poker apps.

888 has also expanded on its “Throwables” feature that it originally introduced the poker community more than 10 years ago. The popular feature which allows players to virtually throw objects at each other has since been adopted by other online poker operators, and now it is also part of the 888poker mobile app.

Players can choose from a tomato, an egg, a snowball, a cupcake and a trophy which can all be thrown at players.

The pokerfuse team was lucky enough to give the new mobile app a demo before launch.

“The 888 mobile app was fun to play, perhaps it is the best of them all,” commented Anuj Arora, senior analysist for pokerfuse.

“It is a very good update,” said Nick Jones, Managing Editor of Poker Industry PRO, “the app felt very smooth and engaging to play on…a very slick interface.”

We also recorded a short video demoing the new app, which you can check out below.

As you can see from the video, Poker, Casino and Sports can now all be accessed from the lobby without players having to navigate to a different site, really making the lobby a one-stop-shop for all 888 products.

Blast, Snap, Sit N Gos, and tournaments also appear in the lobby in the grid.

Blast is 888poker’s lottery-style Sit N Go that offers a randomized prize pool for a fast-structure.

The short-handed Sit N Go deviates from the usual Sit N Go format in a couple of key ways. First, the games are four handed, and second, there is a six minute “game clock.” If the timer gets to zero before someone has won, then players are forced all in until there is a victor.

Snap is 888poker fast-fold poker variant which is now supported on the new mobile app.

The New 888 Mobile App At A Glance