GGPoker has announced yet another online tournament series in what is an already jam-packed November with some big tournament series lined up across global online poker markets.

Starting this Sunday, November 8, the operator’s successful high-stakes series, High Rollers Week, is making a comeback for the third time and for a second this year with a double-size guarantee of $22 million.

The schedule is quite simple and straightforward, with a total of 20 events spanning eight days. This puts the average guarantee per tournament at an astonishing $1 million.

Sign up to GGPoker today and enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

As the name suggests, buy-ins are understandably on the higher side starting at $525 and peaking at $25,000, though a majority of them range between $1050 and $10,300.

Along with the standard affair of No Limit Hold’em tournaments, there are also a couple of Pot Limit Omaha events and a Short Deck event. Formats range from progressive knockouts to Deepstacks.

The operator’s newly added High Rollers tournament brand, Super MILLION$, and the GGMasters High Roller are also included in the schedule but with boosted guarantees.

For instance, the GGMasters High Rollers edition which usually guarantees $1 million for a buy-in of $1050 will guarantee half a million more. The Super MILLION$ costing $10,300 to enter guarantees $3 million. Both the events take place on the opening day.

On Monday, a $*10,300 PLO High Roller promises a $1 million guarantee* followed by the NLHE High Roller with the same buy-in on the following day guaranteeing $1.25 million.

On November 12, the NLHE Super High Roller takes place guaranteeing $2.5 million costing an audacious $25,000 and a $10,300 buy-in Short Deck event runs on November 14.

But the biggest attraction of the series is the Super MILLION$ Main Event, guaranteeing a massive $5 million. It comes for a buy-in of $10,300. The final table of this event will be broadcasted cards up on GGPoker’s Twitch channel on November 17.

In total, there are seven tournaments with a minimum of $1 million guaranteed.

The High Rollers Week will be the network’s third high stakes series in two years. Compared with the previous two editions that ran in March this year and November last year, the total guarantees are more than double despite the number of total events cut by nearly five times.

The series runs alongside the already running Battle of Malta running on GGPoker after the network formed a partnership with the live tour’s organizers to move their tour online. The Battle of Malta online series kicked off on November 1 and runs through November 22 with total guarantees of $30 million.

The series fully overlaps with PokerStars' European Poker Tour (EPT), taking place online for the first time as a replacement for live stops canceled due to COVID. It kicks off on November 8 and runs through November 18 with total guarantees of $20 million.

The series also party coincides with partypoker's prestigious live tour – the Caribbean Poker Party (CPP) also moving online and culminating in a $5 million guaranteed Main Event.

Sign up to GGPoker today and enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

Another $5 Million Being Given Away in Promotions this November

$50 million in guaranteed prize money between two tournament series is already quite generous, but the operator has another $5 million earmarked for its loyal players.

This month, the operator is once again handing out $5 million across cash games and lottery sit and gos, continuing the trend of giving millions in monthly promotional giveaways.

The prize money is being given away via its tried-and-tested daily leaderboards covering almost all game types and formats.

The breakdown of the November Cash Giveaway Promotions is shown below.

GGPoker November $5 Million Giveaway

November Giveaways Daily Prize Total Prize No Limit Hold’em $20,000 $650,000 Omaha $20,000 $650,000 Rush & Cash $33,000 $1,000,000 Short Deck $10,500 $300,000 All-In or Fold - $1,000,000 Spin & Gold $20,000 $1,350,000 Honeymoon for Newcomers - $150,000

The primary aim of these promotions is to entice players to put in more volume. The more the players play, the bigger the rewards are.