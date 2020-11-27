Coming hot on the heels of the WSOP Main Event announcement, the World Series of Poker has once again chosen GGPoker as its online poker partner for its WSOP Winter Online Circuit Series which will take place next month for international players with access to the dot-com player pool.

The WSOP Winter Circuit Online Series boasts $100 million in guaranteed prize money across hundreds of events and takes place from December 13 – January 10, 2021. The series will also include 18 Gold Ring Events which boasts over $30 million in guarantees alone.

The highlight of the series will be its $10 million guaranteed Main Event, scheduled to play down to a winner on January 16. The event is being billed by the operator as the “biggest $1K of all time.” It features a buy-in of $1700.

The Main Event is structured as a phased tournament with Day 1s starting on January 4 and running throughout the series. Players that make it through Day 1 will convene for Phase 2 on January 10 and the final table on January 16.

There is also a $170 buy-in Mini Main Event running ahead of the $1700 Main Event promising $2 million in guaranteed prize money.

Like the previous WSOP Online series, the WSOP Winter Online Circuit series will also feature a Big 50 event. Event #1: Big $50 boasting $1 million in guarantees for a buy-in of just $50 featuring multiple Day 1 flights kicking off on December 7. Day 2 will be played on December 13.

The series will also be accompanied by a slate of special promotions including a WSOPC $100K Series Leaderboard.

Other Highlights on the Winter Super Circuit Online Series Schedule

As is normally the case with WSOP events, a significant portion of the events are geared towards medium and high-stakes players. A majority of the tournaments on the schedule feature buy-ins ranging from $100 to $1000.

Events on the Winter Circuit Series schedule include multiple $100k guaranteed Deepstack Bounty Hunter events, multiple $50k guaranteed Monster Stack events, and a $5 million guaranteed Super MILLION$ costing $10,300 to enter.

A $2.021 million guaranteed New Year COLOSSUS to celebrate the New Year with a $400 buy-in will be welcomed by players with smaller bankrolls. Lower stakes players can also win their way into the higher-priced tournaments through Winter Circuit Series satellite events which are running around the clock with buy-ins as low as $5.

For Pot Limit Omaha players, there is a $1.225 million guaranteed Christmas PLOSSUS taking place also costing $400 to enter.

As with every other WSOP branded series, the final table will be live-streamed on GGPoker.TV and it’s official Twitch channel with cards-up coverage featuring Randy “Nanonoko” Lew and Rotterdam as commentators.

GGPoker WSOP Winter Online Circuit Series 2020 at a Glance

Runs from December 13 to January 10, 2021

$100 million guaranteed across hundreds of events

Buy-ins range from $30 to $10,300

18 WSOP Official Circuit Ring Events featuring over $30 million in guarantees

featuring $1700 Main Event boasting $10 million guaranteed

$10,300 Super MILLION$ with $5 million guaranteed

Series accompanied with $100k leaderboard

WSOP Winter Online Circuit Series Coincides with the WSOP Main Event

The WSOP Winter Online Circuit Series featuring $100 million in guarantees will coincide with the WSOP Main Event —the biggest poker event of the year. This year, the $10K WSOP Main Event will be played as a hybrid online-live event with play beginning at WSOP.com for players located in Nevada and New Jersey and on GGPoker for international players.

The international leg will kick off its Day 1A flight on GGPoker this Sunday, November 29. Day 1B will take place on December 5 and the final flight Day 1C on December 6. As it is a freezeout event, players will only be able to play one of these Day 1s.

Once down to the final table, the event will move to live at Kings Casino, Czech Republic on December 15. The winner of the final table will play the winner of the US leg at Rio, Las Vegas on December 30 for the WSOP 2020 Main Event bracelet and an additional $1 million in winner-take-all prize money.

To help players qualify for the $10K buy-in Main Event, GGPoker is giving away over $5 million worth of WSOP Main Event seats equivalent to 500 seats. Qualifiers are running around the clock with buy-ins starting at just 50 cents.

The WSOP Winter Online Circuit series and the WSOP Main Event on GGPoker is open to players in most countries around the world with the notable exception of the United States. More details about where you can play the WSOP Winter Circuit Online Series on GGPoker can be found here.

WSOP Winter Online Circuit Series Ring Events Schedule

Date Time( UTC ) Event Name Buy-in GTD Dec-13 18:30 WSOPC #1: BIG $50, $1M GTD [Day 2] $50 $1,000,000 Dec-13 18:00 WSOPC #2: $10,300 Super MILLION$ High Roller, $5M GTD $10,300 $5,000,000 Dec-15 18:00 WSOPC #3: $3,000 Deepstack No Limit Hold’em Championship $3,000 $1,000,000 Dec-19 12:00 WSOPC #4: $800 Monster Stack No Limit Hold’em $800 $1,000,000 Dec-20 18:00 WSOPC #5: $600 Pot Limit Omaha $600 $500,000 Dec-14 10:00 WSOPC #6: $170 Mini Main Event, $2M GTD [Day 1] $170 $2,000,000 Dec-22 18:00 WSOPC #7: $1,500 No Limit Hold’em 6-Handed Championship $1,500 $1,000,000 Dec-26 12:00 WSOPC #8: $600 Marathon No Limit Hold’em $600 $500,000 Dec-27 18:00 WSOPC #9: $315 BOUNTY GIANT No Limit Hold’em $315 $1,000,000 Dec-27 18:30 WSOPC #10: $400 CHRISTMAS PLOSSUS , $1.225M GTD [Day 2] $400 $1,225,000 Dec-29 18:00 WSOPC #11: $1,050 Bounty Hunters Championship $1,050 $1,000,000 Jan-2 12:00 WSOPC #12: $500 Deepstack No Limit Hold’em $500 $500,000 Jan-2 18:00 WSOPC #13: $10,000 Heads Up NLHE [No Late Reg, 128 Cap] $10,000 $1,000,000 Jan-3 18:00 WSOPC #14: $800 FIFTY STACK No Limit Hold’em $800 $1,000,000 Jan-3 18:30 WSOPC #15: $400 NEW YEAR COLOSSUS , $2.021M GTD [Final Day] $400 $2,021,000 Jan-5 18:00 WSOPC #16: $3,000 Pot Limit Omaha Championship $3,000 $500,000 Jan-9 12:00 WSOPC #17: $252 Deepstack Bounty Hunters No Limit Hold’em $252 $500,000 Jan-10 18:30 WSOPC #18: $1,700 MAIN EVENT , $10M GTD [Day 2] $1,700 $10,000,000

