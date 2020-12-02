Having recently undergone a major rebranding process with the new tagline of Made to Play, 888poker has launched a new gaming platform designed to better address the needs of modern-day players, especially those playing from their mobile devices. As a part of the celebration of the new Poker 8 platform and its accompanying mobile software, the room will be hosting the XL Winter Series taking place December 10 – December 22, 2020.

With over 30 distinct events and $1,000,000 in guaranteed prizes, everything will be leading up to the $500,000 guaranteed Main Event taking place on the last day of the series.

Affordable Buy-ins for Every Bankroll

888poker wants as many players as possible to take part in the XL Series, so the schedule has been set up so that there are tournaments fitting every bankroll. Buy-ins range from just $5.50 to $109, with the exception of the Main Event that will require players to put up $250 for the privilege.

There will be 34 events in total over the 11-day period, with three to four tournaments taking place every day. Although the room is sticking to just No Limit Hold’em for their XL Winter Series, there is plenty of variety with short-handed, deep stack, and popular PKOs thrown into the mix.

Sign up to 888 today to get a $88 FREE No Deposit Bonus »

Live Streaming, Satellites, and Giveaways

Those wanting to see the action unfold without playing themselves will be able to do so thanks to the live streaming of several major events. 888poker has done an excellent job in the streaming department as the events will feature commentary from fan favorites, Nick Wealthall and David Tuchman.

Running alongside three live streams on December 10, 13, and 20 will be freeroll tournaments kicking off at 22:30 and awarding XL Series tickets. Players will also receive a host of tickets via random Gift Drops.

Schedule of Livestream Events for the 888 XL Winter Series

Tuesday, 10 Dec – XL Winter #1 – $50,000 Opening Event

Sunday, 13 Dec – XL Winter #10 – $50,000 Tune Up

Sunday, 20 Dec – XL Winter #32 – $500,000 Main Event PKO

Livestream Links:

Players with smaller bankrolls but wanting to play in some of the higher buy-in events will have a shot at doing so through numerous satellites. Satellite events start as low as $0.01 so everyone can make their way up provided they have the patience and the skills.

The XL Winter Series $500,000 Main Event

The staple event of the series will be taking place on December 20 and it will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube. The buy-in of $250 is somewhat high, but the room is guaranteeing the prize pool of $500,000.

For the first time, the XL Series Main Event will feature the Progressive Knockout format, which means players will make money by eliminating other players, and as the tournament progresses, these bounties will get better and better.

On the same day, there will be two smaller main events, both played as PKOs as well. The Mini Main Event features a buy-in of $33 and a $50,000 guaranteed prize pool, while the Micro Main Event offers a shot at $15,000 guaranteed for the buy-in of just $5.50.

Other XL Winter Series Events to Look Out For

While the Main Event is bound to create the most traction, the entire XL Winter Series will be packed with action, with several tournaments that are definitely worth playing in.

The $109 opening event on December 10 featuring a prize pool of $50,000

High roller tournaments on December 15, featuring buy-ins of $320, $109, and $55, and respective prize pools of $50,000, $25,000, and $20,000

$160 8-max PKO tournament on December 17 with the buy-in of $160

Satellites and various freeroll tournaments will be kicking off on 888poker as early as December 3, so those wanting to play in the XL Winter Series can already start working towards securing their seats for the events they’re interested in playing.

Sign up to 888 today to get a $88 FREE No Deposit Bonus »

888 XL Winter Series Schedule