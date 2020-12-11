The wait is officially over as the US leg of the official $10K World Series of Poker Main Event is set to kick off this Sunday, December 13 at WSOP.com.

The event is open to anyone located within the borders of New Jersey and Nevada. Players must be 21 years or older to participate in the event.

This year’s WSOP Main Event is quite unique, with two separate $10K freezeout events scheduled on two different platforms both leading to a finale that will ultimately decide the winner of this year’s WSOP World Championship.

The international leg held on GGPoker has already reached its final table and the winner will be crowned at the King’s Resort in Rozvadov, Czech Republic on December 15. The winner of this event will go on to play with the winner of the US leg.

With the international leg attracting a total of 674 players across its three Day 1 flights, all eyes will now be on the US leg taking place at WSOP.com.

Only One Flight Available to US Players

Unlike the one held at GGPoker, there is only one flight scheduled for the US players. The format remains the same: $10,000 buy-in played as a freezeout.

Every player will receive a 60,000 starting stack and each of them will get a single shot to reach the money. Late registration will be available for the first six hours, and the tournament will pay out the top 15% of places.

As it is a 2-day event, Day 1 will pause after 12 hours of play. It will resume on Monday, December 14 and will play down to the final table. The final table will then be moved to a live venue at Rio, Las Vegas, scheduled to take place on December 28.

WSOP .com Main Event Schedule:

Day 1 – Sunday, December 13 at 15:00 EST/12:00 PST (runs for 12 hours)

at 15:00 EST/12:00 (runs for 12 hours) Day 2 – Monday, December 14 at 15:00 EST/12:00 PST (plays down to the final table)

at 15:00 EST/12:00 (plays down to the final table) Final Table – Monday, December 28 at Rio, Las Vegas.

Over 100 Players Already Registered, Multiple Satellites Scheduled

At the time of writing, nearly 100 players are registered for the event, ensuring a prize pool of at least $950k.

As the event nears, more players are expected to register and the 2020 WSOP Main Event could become the largest online poker tournament ever to be held on a US regulated site.

Direct satellites are scheduled to take place today and tomorrow with buy-ins of $215 and $525. Both of them guarantee one seat to the $10K Main.

On December 12, a special $215 buy-in Mini Scramble satellite runs guaranteeing 5 seats (worth $50,000) takes place.

These are must-play events and players will be directly registered for the tournament.

WSOP .com Main Event Structure Overview

Buy-in – $9600 + $400

Starting Chips – 60,000

Re-Entry – Not Allowed

Blind Levels – 30 minutes except for the first level of Day 2 which will be 90 minutes long

Late Registration Period – 6 hours

Payout – Top 15% places paid and will be paid out manually

Timings – Day 1 kicks off at 15:00 EST/12:00 PST and will play for 12 hours; Day 2 resumes at the same time as Day 1

To help players travel to Las Vegas for the final table, the nine finalists will receive a travel stipend worth $500 which will be added to their WSOP.com account. Furthermore, these players will also receive 3-night hotel accommodation at the Rio hotel.

Final Table for the GGPoker WSOP Main Event

The international leg of the WSOP Main Event which played out last week on GGPoker attracted 674 players across three Day 1s to generate a modest $6.5 million prize pool.

The tournament is now down to the final table which will be held live at Kings Casino, Czech Republic on December 15.

The nine finalists at the final table are assured a payout of at least $75k with the top two places taking home at least $1 million and the winner adding $1.5 million to his or her bankroll.

The winner will then go on to play the winner of the US leg of the WSOP Main Event in a special heads-up finale where the winner will win a further $1 million on top of the prize money already collected at the original event, as well as a WSOP bracelet and the title of 2020 WSOP Main Event.

The heads-up event will be held at Rio, Las Vegas on December 30.