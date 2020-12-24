Fans of tournaments are in for a proper treat on Sunday, December 27, courtesy of PokerStars NJ and the brand-new New Jersey Classic event.

Featuring the guaranteed prize pool of $100,000 and the buy-in of $200, New Jersey Classic promises a lot of exciting action and big prizes. Those who cannot afford the buy-in have a shot at winning their seat in the tournament for much less via the special Depositor Freeroll.

50 Seats up for Grabs for the First PokerStars New Jersey Classic

To celebrate the launch of the NJ Classic, PokerStars is giving away 50 seats for the event via the special Depositor Freeroll taking place on the same day, Sunday, December 27.

To receive the freeroll ticket, players need to make a deposit of $30 or more using the bonus code ‘CLASSIC’ between today and 13:59 ET on Sunday.

Those who make it in the top 50 spots in the freeroll will receive their entries into the main tournament where they will have a chance to fight for their share of the big $100,000 prize pool.

It is important to note that players are not allowed to make a withdrawal prior to making the qualifying deposit if they wish to participate in the promo.

Card Hunts and Daily Prizes

Adding some spice to the holidays, PokerStars NJ is running a special CardHunt promo, giving players a chance to win up to $5000 in cash every day.

There is a new CardHunt puzzle awaiting every day until December 27. To win prizes, players need to collect missing cards and complete the puzzle before the day ends.

To collect the missing cards, players simply have to join real money No Limit Hold’em games (excluding heads up tables). Win a hand holding one or two cards featured in the puzzle and these cards will be added.

The number of cards required to complete the puzzle as well as the minimum stake and the prize for the completion will change every day based on a number of factors. The biggest single reward a player can claim by solving one puzzle is $5000.

To participate in the PokerStars NJ CardHunt Challenge, players need to manually opt in for it every day via Challenges in the lobby. Any money won through this promotion is issued as real cash with no wagering requirements or other restrictions attached to it.

Monthly Tournament Leaderboards Featuring Rich Prizes

All tournament players at PokerStars NJ have a chance to compete for some extra cash via monthly leadearboards awarding $7500 worth of prizes issued as Tournament Dollars (T$).

The Tournament Leaderboard (TLB) resets at the start of each month and players get to start with a clean sheet.

TLB points are awarded based on the tournament buy-in, the number of participants, and other factors, to everyone who manages to finish in the top 15% of the field.

Only the best 20 results are counted towards the monthly PokerStars NJ TLB.

When the leaderboard concludes, players finishing in the top 60 spots receive their prizes. The winner and the runner up get T$1500 and T$1000, respectively, while the minimum TLB prize for those placing 31 to 60 is T$25.

Generous Bonuses for New Players

Those who don’t have an account with PokerStars NJ can kick off their online poker adventure in style, taking advantage of one of two welcome bonuses offered by the room.

For those with smaller bankrolls, there is a nice offer featuring $30 in Free Play to instantly boost their balance:

Deposit $20 or more

Use the code Free30

Receive $20 in free cash in total and $10 worth of Spin & Go tickets

You will also get 1,000,000 in Play Money chips

More serious players with bigger bankrolls can use the more traditional welcome bonus featuring a 100% boost up to $600 on their first deposit.

Like with most poker bonuses of these types, funds are released in increments. For every 140 points generated, $10 in cash is added to the player’s real money balance, which translates to about 35% rakeback for the duration of the bonus.