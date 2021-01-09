The Cardex promotion from PokerStars returns for players in New Jersey and Pennsylvania this month.

Running until January 24, 2021, PokerStars is giving players the chance to win up to $5000 a day to players in both markets.

Cardex has run in these markets before, but if you have forgotten how it works, this is how.

Players need to match their hole cards from NL Hold’em cash game tables (with a minimum of three players) to those that appear on the Cardex spinning wheel. The Cardex wheel can be found in the Challenges Window in the main lobby of both the PokerStars PA and the PokerStars NJ clients. Players need to opt in each day by hitting the Start button in the Challenges Window to be part of this promotion.

The Cardex spinning wheel will reveal 5 cards that must be matched in order to win a prize. Cardex will reveal these one-at-a-time so that when the first card has been matched, it will then reveal the next, and so on until all 5 have been matched.

The color of the Cardex reveal must also match the suit of your card. For instance, if you get a black Queen on your Cardex, you need to match it with either the Queen of Clubs or Spades.

Since the promotion is individualized to each player, the payouts and table stakes differ on a per player basis.

Instant cash prizes range from $0.50 to $5000.

Cardex Highlights

Promo running in PA and NJ on PokerStars until January 24, 2021

Cash prizes from $0.50 to $5000

Players must opt-in to the challenge each day

Cardex is only available at NL Hold’em cash game tables with 3 or more players

Players must match all of five cards to win an instant cash prize

Eligible stakes required for the challenge are displayed in the Challenges Window

The State of Online Poker in Pennsylvania

Currently, PokerStars has somewhat of a monopoly on running online poker in the state of Pennsylvania. However, this might change soon as BetMGM in partnership with Roar Digital (that offers online poker in New Jersey through the partypoker US network) is expected to launch online poker in the Keystone State.

BetMGM only recently launched online casino games in the state offering slots and table games for real money after partnering with Penn National’s Hollywood Casino.

The likes of 888 and WSOP PA are also expected to enter the market soon thanks to the approval of 888’s interactive Gaming Manufacturer license in October. As in New Jersey, WSOP may collaborate with 888 to launch its online offerings in Pennsylvania.

PokerStars PA generated over $35 million in revenue last year in online poker revenue alone so the other operators will want to get a slice of this action as soon as possible.

Watch this space, as we will be updating you on any significant developments that happen.