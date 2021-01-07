GGPoker’s second $100 million guaranteed tournament series will reach its crescendo this Sunday when it hosts one of the largest guaranteed tournaments the site has offered in its short history.

Having kicked off last month, the WSOP Winter Online Circuit Series is heading for a grand finish with 16 players already awarded a WSOP gold ring, and there are still two more ring events remaining.

One of them is the WSOPC Main Event featuring a buy-in of $1700 and boasting a gigantic $10 million guarantee. The event is being billed by the operator as the “biggest $1K of all time.”

It also happens to be the operator’s fourth nine-figure guaranteed tournament in less than nine months.

Enter the $10 Million Guaranteed Main Event Until January 10

Day 1s for the $1700 Main Event are already underway, running multiple times a day until this Sunday, January 10.

Tons of satellites and qualifiers are running around the clock. At the lowest level, players can buy-in for $15 and win their way into more expensive satellites. The operator is also running $8 buy-in all-in qualifiers with no tournament fee.

At the time of writing, close to 2000 entrants have registered for the Main, covering 30% of the original guarantee already. With a buy-in of $1615+$85, the operator would need to attract another 4200 entries to meet its ambitious guarantee.

Each Day 1 allows up to three re-entries through its late registration period which lasts around 4 hours. Every player starts with a 50,000 chip stack, equivalent to 200 big blinds. Day 1 ends at blind level 20, meaning the tournament runs for close to 5 hours.

Day 2 will resume with all the surviving players on Monday, January 11. The Final Table will be broadcast with cards up coverage on Saturday January 16 at 18:30 GMT on GGPoker.TV with commentary from Jeff Platt and Brent Hanks.

Outside of the Main Event, other big attractions include the WSOPC #17, a $252 buy-in Bounty tournament guaranteeing $500,000. It runs on Saturday, January 9.

Not just the ring events, but side events also boast massive guarantees. For instance, the $525 buy-in Bounty Hunters guarantees $1 million and the $315 buy-in Bounty King Circuit promises $500,000 in guaranteed prize money.

Ring Events Have Produced Over $25 Million in Prize Money

16 WSOP Circuit Ring events have run, and they have produced nearly $26 million in prize money, an average of $1.6 million per event. Only one tournament has fallen short of its guarantee, producing an overlay of $88,200.

Some of the ring events’ highlights thus far include:

WSOPC #1 – BIG 50 , the ultra-low buy-in high valued tournament drew the biggest turnout . It attracted 31,291 entries across all its Day 1 flights to amass a prize pool of $1,439,386.

#1 – , the ultra-low buy-in high valued tournament drew the . It attracted 31,291 entries across all its Day 1 flights to amass a prize pool of $1,439,386. WSOPC #2 – Super MILLION$ High Roller with a buy-in of $10,300 has produced the largest prize pool of the series . The single-day event attracted 511 high rollers, just enough to breach its $5 million guarantee.

#2 – with a buy-in of $10,300 has . The single-day event attracted 511 high rollers, just enough to breach its $5 million guarantee. WSOPC #6 – The Mini Main Event with an affordable buy-in of $170 also attracted an impressive field of 17,478 across all its starting flights, generating a $2.7 million prize pool .

#6 – The with an affordable buy-in of $170 also attracted an impressive field of 17,478 across all its starting flights, generating a . WSOPC #10 – $400 buy-in Christmas PLOSSUS Pot Limit Omaha event gathered 3628 entries growing its prize pool to $1.3 million .

#10 – $400 buy-in Pot Limit Omaha event gathered 3628 entries growing its prize pool to . WSOPC #15 – $400 buy-in New Year COLOSSUS saw a combined field of 8725 amounting to a $3.2 million prize pool.

WSOP Winter Online Circuit Series Stats Through 16 WSOPC Ring Events: