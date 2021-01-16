The partypoker US Network, which currently operates exclusively in New Jersey for now, has slated a new online series that will kick off this weekend.

The Online Series will start this Sunday at 5pm and feature one event per day until January 24. In total, the series will guarantee $290,000 which is spread over nine daily events.

Buy-ins range from $100 to $250, and guarantees range from $10k to $100k. A mix of PKO, No Limit Hold’em and PLO games are all slated to be a part of the series.

The action will kick off this Sunday at 5pm with the $50K guaranteed Sunday Special and conclude the following Sunday with a stand out $100K guaranteed PKO bounty tournament.

Online Series at a Glance

$290,000 guaranteed for players in New Jersey

9 daily events

Buy-ins start at $100 and go up to $250

Guarantees between $10k and $100k

The series culminates in a $100k PKO bounty tournament

Check out the full slate of events below.

partypoker US Network Online Series 2021

Day Date Time (ET) Event Name Buy In GTD Sunday 1/17/21 5:00 PM $50K GTD SUNDAY SPECIAL NLH $200 $50,000 Monday 1/18/21 8:00 PM $20K GTD PROGRESSIVE KNOCKOUT BOUNTY 6MAX NLH $150 $20,000 Tuesday 1/19/21 8:00 PM $15K GTD 40- STACK 8MAX NLH $200 $15,000 Wednesday 1/20/21 8:00 PM $15K GTD 8MAX TURBO NLH $200 $15,000 Thursday 1/21/21 8:00 PM $30K GTD PROGRESSIVE KNOCKOUT BOUNTY 6MAX NLH $150 $30,000 Thursday 1/21/21 8:00 PM $10K GTD 6MAX PLO $100 $10,000 Friday 1/22/21 8:00 PM $25K GTD 6MAX NLH $200 $25,000 Saturday 1/23/21 8:00 PM $25K GTD 8MAX NLH $200 $25,000 Sunday 1/24/21 5:00 PM $100K GTD PROGRESSIVE KNOCKOUT BOUNTY 8MAX NLH $250 $100,000

Cashback Bonus Promotion

While you are playing the Online Series events, you may also want to open up some cash game tables to take advantage of the latest promotion offered by partypoker NJ and the other poker rooms on the network (BetMGM and Borgata Poker).

Here is how the promotion works. Players earn points at the cash game tables which can be exchanged for cash awards in increments between $5 and $60. To be eligible, play must take place at the following stakes: $0.25 to $0.50, $0.50 to $1, and $1 to $2.

There are 2 promotional periods for the Cashback promo. One ends this Sunday and the next starts the very next day and runs through January 24. The difference between the two periods is when the rewards are paid out.

Pay Out Table

Points Required Cash Back 50 $5 100 $10 150 $15 200 $20 300 $30 400 $40 450 $45 500 $50 600 $60

Partypoker in the USA

The partypoker US Network finished strong in 2020 hosting a WPT $1 million guaranteed tournament just before the close of the year.

Under Roar Digital, a joint venture between MGM and partypoker parent company Entain (formally GVC), there are hopes that partypoker will expand into Pennsylvania and Michigan in 2021.

BetMGM in Michigan is expected to launch soon, with the exact date that the Michigan online gaming market will launch expected to be announced by the Michigan Gaming Control Board early next week. There is currently no concrete timeline on when the poker product will come to market, but it is expected shortly after the initial launch.

BetMGM is also up and running in PA with a sportsbook and online casino offering, but there is still no word yet on when online poker will be arriving.