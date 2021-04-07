WSOP NJ's New Welcome Bonus is Now the Best New Player Offer in the US

WSOP New Jersey has just upped the ante when it comes to introductory offers. It has added $50 of free play to its welcome bonus, and this can be used in conjunction with all existing offers.

New players in the Wolverine State can enjoy an offer that now consists of three parts: $50 Free Play, a $1000 First Deposit Match, and tickets to a week of freerolls with $700 in prize money.

Every online poker room tries to encourage sign-ups with a welcome offer. Many of them offer a package of two bonuses. The combination of three together makes for a very impressive welcome deal that new players will surely want to take advantage of.

A Battle for Supremacy

New Jersey online poker attracts some serious competition between its online poker rooms.

In the last year, WSOP NJ and its partner 888 NJ has become the biggest site in the state in terms of revenue. When you consider that its main competitors are PokerStars NJ and Borgata Poker NJ, this is no small achievement.

This souped-up version of its welcome bonus is clear evidence that it intends to cement its position at the top of New Jersey’s poker rankings.

And it clearly has designs on expanding elsewhere. The launch of WSOP PA appears imminent and a follow-up poker room in Michigan is surely not far behind.

$50 Free Play: A Closer Look

WSOP’s $50 Free Play offer is clearly aimed at those with a limited bankroll, or perhaps just looking to explore WSOP NJ without making a big commitment.

For as little $10—the minimum deposit at WSOP New Jersey—you can claim $50 worth of free play at the poker tables. In other words, with just $10 of your own funds, you will have $60 with which to familiarize yourself with the site.

Many poker rooms have a free play bonus as part of their welcome offer, and it is worth noting that generally there is no deposit required to qualify for them. However, as far as free play offers go, $50 is the most generous that we have seen so far and as such, a $10 outlay in order to claim it seems more than reasonable.

There are of course wagering requirements to meet before the $50 can be withdrawn. Players will need to earn 2.5 Action Player Points (APPs) for each dollar in the bonus amount. In other words, it will take a total of 125 APPs to release the full amount.

This new bonus is an appendage to WSOP’s existing welcome bonus which of course, new players are also eligible for: a $1000 First Deposit Match as well as seven Welcome Week Freerolls.

Drumming up Publicity

WSOP is powered by 888’s Poker 8 software, running throughout its All-American Poker Network which already shares liquidity between New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware.

Nevertheless, this inter-state player base remains relatively small and the possibility of adding Pennsylvania and Michigan into the pool is something WSOP is keen to achieve as soon as possible.

On top of that, WSOP is of course the brand behind the World Series of Poker live festival, which earlier this week outlined its plans for a return to in-person poker tournaments in the fall.

They will be hoping that the enhanced welcome package will entice new players ready for satellites into the live events and to boost numbers for the World Series Online starting in July.