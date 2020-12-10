The latest addition to the igaming scene in Pennsylvania, BetMGM Casino has been running a host of promotions to celebrate its launch in style and attract players from the state.

Their Launch Party Sweepstakes awarded one lucky winner with a luxury pickup truck last week, and week two offers everyone a chance to win a VIP makeover treatment valued at $13,000.

This is just one of many interesting promotions running on the site right now. If you are looking to add some extra value to your gambling experience, check out what BetMGM PA has in store for its players in the coming days.

Sign up to BetMGM PA Casino today to get $25 FREEPLAY® and 100% Deposit Match up to $1000 »

BetMGM Launch Party Sweepstakes Continue

Following the successful completion of the first cycle of BetMGM Pennsylvania Launch Party Sweepstakes, the casino is now giving everyone a chance to win the Ultimate VIP Makeover Bundle. The prize package includes goodies such as:

A $2500 gift card

A designer bag

A luxury watch

A spa treatment

$3500 worth of jewelry you get to pick

The total value of the package is estimated at $13,500, and if you prefer, you can also receive up to 75% of its value in cash instead.

To get involved, you will need to manually register for the Week 2 Sweepstakes, running December 8 – 14. After opting-in, every $20 you wager on slots or table games will earn you one entry into the draw taking place on December 15, and the number of tickets you can win is not limited.

$25 FreePlay & Big $1000 Welcome Bonus

The Welcome Bonus offer for new players is still there. Everyone signing up for an account with BetMGM PA Casino will receive a no deposit bonus worth $25 in FreePlay.

The bonus can be used to play different games and win real money, but funds can only be withdrawn after meeting the wagering requirements and making a real money deposit.

The second part of the Welcome Bonus offer provides a 100% match on the very first deposit up to the maximum of $1000. Bonus funds are issued as FreePlay with wagering requirements of 15x that need to be completed within two weeks.

Enjoy a Siberian Storm Adventure on Mondays

The month-long Winter Wonderlands promotion takes place throughout December and there is a special prize in store for almost every day of the week. On Mondays, you can get $10 in FreePlay to try your luck on the icy Siberian Storm slot.

To qualify, simply log in to your account on any Monday, opt-in for the promo, and stake $10 on Siberian Storm. As soon as you do, you will receive your FreePlay funds.

Play Slots & Receive $10 Bet for American Roulette

For every $10 wagered on slots at BetMGM Casino until December 13, you will receive $10 in FreePlay to be used on American Roulette. You will need to manually opt-in for this promotion on the site, and you can claim FreePlay funds only once every day for the duration of this Bet & Get promo.

Sign up to BetMGM PA Casino today to get $25 FREEPLAY® and 100% Deposit Match up to $1000 »

$5 for Slots on Tuesdays with Seal the Deal Promo

Have fun playing your favorite slots on Tuesdays and receive $5 in FreePlay every Tuesday until January 26, 2021 when you stake $50 or more. To participate, opt-in for the Seal the Deal promo and bet the required amount. The bonus needs to be wagered 20 times before you can withdraw it.

Winter Wonderland Tuesdays: $10,000 Wolf Run Leaderboard

Running throughout December, the Winter Wonderland Tuesdays promo gives you a chance to battle for the share of the $10,000 prize pool in the Wolf Run slot leaderboard.

Opt-in every Tuesday to start the race and play the Wolf Run slot. For every $1 wagered until Monday (inclusive), you will receive one point.

The top 25 finishers will receive prizes, with the winner getting $5000. All prizes are issued in the form of FreePlay with wagering requirements of just 1x.

Get $10 in FreePlay with Winter Wonderland Wednesdays

Every Wednesday throughout December, you have a chance to earn an extra $10 in FreePlay by betting at least $20 on roulette. The money you receive from Winter Wonderland Wednesdays needs to be wagered 20 times before you can withdraw it.

Win Entries to $10,000 VIP Sweepstakes on Wednesdays and Thursdays

Through December, BetMGM Casino Pennsylvania is running VIP Sweepstakes awarding $10,000 to one lucky winner every week.

To participate, log in to your BetMGM account every Wednesday / Thursday, and opt-in for the Cash Bag Prize Promo.

You’ll earn one entry for every $1 wagered on slots and every $10 staked on table games. This week’s draw will take place on Friday, December 11, where one lucky winner will receive a $10,000 unrestricted casino bonus.

Enjoy Free Spins Friday

The BetMGM PA Winter Wonderland promo brings you a chance to claim five free spins every Friday throughout the month of December. Simply log in on the next Friday, opt-in for the promo, and make a deposit of at least $10.

You will immediately receive five free spins for the Fruit Shop Christmas Edition slot. There are no wagering requirements attached to any wins resulting from these spins.

Sign up to BetMGM PA Casino today to get $25 FREEPLAY® and 100% Deposit Match up to $1000 »

Claim Plenty of FreePlay Funds on Tuesdays & Saturdays

Every Tuesday and Saturday in December brings a new chance to boost your account with up to $850 in FreePlay funds. To begin, log in on qualifying days and opt-in for the VIP Play n’ Earn promo.

Play your favorite games and unlock special prizes that come with no wagering whatsoever!

Get $100 for 1500 casino points

Reach 3500 points & receive another $250

Get to 7000 casino points to unlock the final prize of $500

Special Treat for Blackjack Fans on Saturdays

If you love playing blackjack, Saturdays throughout December might be your favorite day at BetMGM Casino Pennsylvania.

Log in and register for Winter Wonderland Saturdays to be eligible to receive $10 in FreePlay to be used at IGT blackjack tables.

To receive the bonus, simply place $20 worth of blackjack wagers using your own funds. The FreePlay amount needs to be wagered 20 times before it becomes available for a withdrawal.