Christmas is just around the corner and BetMGM Pennsylvania is full of fabulous promotions.

In the BetMGM Sportsbook that went live just a few days ago, there is plenty of free cash up for grabs, and they are giving away 10 years of season tickets for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the BetMGM PA casino, it is the fourth week of its special Casino Launch Party Sweepstakes promotion to celebrate its recent launch in the state. This week a luck casino player can win a $25,000 home makeover.

First, we will highlight some of the promotions of the BetMGM PA sportsbook where there are some really juicy promos on offer.

Register at BetMGM Sportsbook and Claim a Risk Free Sports Bet up to $500

If you enjoy betting sports, you can do so now in Pennsylvania with BetMGM who last month inked a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and today the Philadelphia 76ers announced that BetMGM is their “official sports betting partner.”

To get sports fans in the state started, BetMGM has a simple risk free sports bet offer. Simply make a deposit of at least $10 and place your first wager. If the bet loses, the sportsbook will refund your loss up to $500.

You will receive the bonus as free bets that you can use to try your luck again. Only the very first bet qualifies for the promotion.

If your bet is $50 or less, BetMGM will issue the free bet as a single token. If the first wager amount is larger than $50, you will receive five free bets, each worth 20% of the total amount. For example, if you bet $200 and lose, you will get five free bets, each worth $40.

You are not allowed to cash out free bets. If you make a winning wager, the free bet amount will be deducted and you will only receive the resulting winnings.

Win 10 Years of Season Tickets for Pittsburgh Steelers!

The BetMGM Sportsbook is really celebrating its launch in style with heaps of cool promotions, but their Decade of Black & Gold Sweepstakes takes the cake. It gives punters a chance to win season tickets for the Pittsburgh Steelers for 10 seasons.

It is virtually impossible to put the price on this package as the lucky winner will receive two VIP tickets for every Steelers’ home game in the next decade.

The promotion is open to all BetMGM members and you can opt in once every day between today and January 31, 2021. The more you log in and play on BetMGM, the better your chances will be to get this unique prize, but the maximum number of entries you can have for the Sweepstakes is 52.

Join Money Monday Club to Get $10 in Free Bets Every Week

Regular sports bettors should make sure to join the Money Monday Club on BetMGM. Once you do, you will simply need to place at least $50 worth of qualifying wagers between Monday and Sunday to become eligible for free $10 at the start of the next week.

For the purposes of this promotion, every bet needs to have odds of at least -300 (1.33) to be considered as qualifying. Your free $10 will be issued as a single bet that you can use on any event(s) without restrictions. The bet itself cannot be cashed out and will be deducted prior to paying out any winnings.

Boost Your Parlay Winnings

For parlay betting fans, BetMGM gives you a chance to get up to 40% more on your parlay winnings until January 1, 2020. Simply log in to your account, opt in for the Parlay Plus promotion, and place a 4-7 play parlay.

BetMGM Casino Launch Party Sweepstakes: Week 4

BetMGM PA has started a new round of their Launch Party Sweepstakes. This week’s lucky winner will receive a home makeover worth $25,000.

To qualify, all you need to do is play your favorite casino games. For every $20 wagered, you will earn one entry for the upcoming Launch Party Sweepstakes draw. The qualifying period is from December 22 to December 28, 2020, and the maximum number of entries you can win is two.

The eventual winner will have a chance to exchange their prize for cash, in which case they will receive 75% of the prize ARV, issued to them as non-restricted FreePlay funds.

The Grand Finale of Winter Wonderland Promos

Throughout December, BetMGM Casino Pennsylvania has been running a series of Winter Wonderland promotions, rewarding players with bonus cash, free spins, and more.

This promotion is slowly wrapping up but you can still take advantage of the few remaining events.

On Tuesdays, December 22 and 29, you have a chance to compete in $10,000 leaderboards playing the popular Wolf Run slot. You will earn one leaderboard point for every $1 wagered on the game and the winner will take home $5000 in FreePlay funds, with wagering requirements of just 1x.

On Thursdays, December 24 and 31, you can compete in two similar tournaments, but instead of Wolf Run, you will get to play NetEnt’s immortal Starburst slot.

You Can Still Seal the Deal to Get $5 Free

The Seal the Deal promotion is still happening at BetMGM Casino. Log in and play every Tuesday until January 26, 2021, and receive $5 in FreePlay every time you wager $50 on any slot game(s). FreePlay funds must be wagered 20 times before you can cash them out.

Unwrap Your $5 Christmas Gift

BetMGM is wishing all players Merry Christmas with a $5 free gift. All you need to do to claim this offer is sign into your BetMGM Casino account on the Christmas Day, and you’ll automatically receive $5 in FreePlay funds.

The promo is available only on December 25 and you will have one day to meet the wagering requirements of 25x.

BetMGM Casino Introduces Live Dealer Tables

To wrap things up, you can now play live dealer games at BetMGM Casino as well. The operator has partnered up with Evolution Gaming, the leading provider of live casino solutions, taking the gaming experience to a whole new level.

As of right now, the site is offering two casino classics, American Roulette and Blackjack. In the near future, they will likely include more titles from Evolution Gaming’s truly impressive gaming repertoire.

The $1000 Casino Welcome Bonus Is Still Available

For casino fans, BetMGM PA is still offering the generous welcome package worth up to $1000 in bonus funds as well as $25 in FreePlay.

Sign up with BetMGM to get your $25 worth of FreePlay to try the casino out and see how you like it. Should you decide to deposit, you will get a 100% boost on your first deposit up to a maximum of $1000.

For your bonus funds to be transferred to your cash account, you will need to wager them 15 times.