Sports betting enthusiasts in Pennsylvania received an early Christmas present with the launch of the BetMGM online sports betting platform on December 18, 2020.

The mobile sports betting app has officially become available after a brief soft launch testing period earlier in December. The expansion of the igaming product follows just two weeks after the launch of the online casino offering in the Keystone State and provides a generous 100% Deposit Match Bonus up to $500 for all new BetMGM PA customers.

Pennsylvania has become the seventh state in which the BetMGM mobile app is available.

Online Sports Betting and Rewards in Pennsylvania on BetMGM

The BetMGM mobile app promises to offer a “user-friendly sport betting experience” which is set to enable live in-play bets along with futures and parlay wagers. It is available for download on iOS and Android devices, and the online sports betting platform can also be accessed via desktop as well.

Furthermore, the M Life Rewards program has been integrated, which enables BetMGM customers in Pennsylvania to earn points towards their status based on gameplay. All accumulated points can then be redeemed at MGM Resorts properties nationwide.

In addition, the operator recently confirmed a partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers to become the team’s Official Gaming and Sports Betting Partner on November 24, 2020. As part of the deal, BetMGM will be the sponsor of the Steelers Kickoff pregame show and will be prominently featured via in-stadium promotions during games.

Launch Path for the BetMGM Casino in Pennsylvania

BetMGM, in conjunction with Roar Digital LLC, received an Interactive Gaming Operator License by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) on October 28.

Then, on December 1 it conducted a soft launch testing period of online casino games (including slots and table games) in partnership with the Penn National Gaming’s Hollywood Casino. The testing period was spread over three consecutive days until December 3, during which players were able to access a limited amount of games for eight, ten and twelve hours respectively.

Following the successful soft launch, the full scope of casino products then became available towards the end of the first week in December and has given BetMGM PA customers access to “more than 140 different games.” This represents the “widest range of content currently available in the state,” according to BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt.

BetMGM PA Welcome Bonus Offers

The BetMGM PA Online Casino offered $25 in Freeplay and a $1000 Deposit Match Bonus as part of its Welcome Bonus package. And to celebrate its opening, the site is hosting a Launch Party Sweepstakes promotion that awarded a luxury pickup truck in the first week. The launch party celebrations continue with different Grand Prizes each week.

Furthermore, five free spins can be claimed every Friday in December by opting in and depositing at least $10.

While online casino games and sports betting have now become a reality on BetMGM in Pennsylvania, any official plans with regards to online poker in the Keystone State have yet to be announced. The online gaming platform on the partypoker US Network in New Jersey is operated by Roar Digital LLC, which hosts partypoker NJ, BetMGM NJ and Borgata Poker as part of its network. An expansion to states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan seems very likely but will have to wait until 2021.

BetMGM Michigan $100 Preregistration Bonus for Casino and Sports

Michigan will become the next regulated online gambling market to launch in the US, and things might move rapidly in the days and weeks to come.

BetMGM was among the 15 gaming platform providers to be granted a provisional license by the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB).

In preparation of the online casino and online sports betting launch expected in early 2021, BetMGM Michigan has started offering a preregistration bonus. All players who open a new account through January 4th, 2021 will receive a free $100 bonus that can be used in the upcoming casino and sportsbook. This early bird bonus is on top of the full Welcome Bonus once BetMGM Michigan goes live.

As far as online poker in Michigan, it is expected to come just after online casino games and sportsbooks go live.

Poker players in Michigan will also be excited to know that the Interstate Online Poker Bill has finally passed in the Michigan House of Representatives and will be presented to Governor Gretchen Whitmer to sign into law shortly.

This likely means that players in Michigan will be able to compete against online poker players in New Jersey in 2021. Shared liquidity across state lines is also a good sign that Pennsylvania will consider a similar measure as well.