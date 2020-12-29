BetMGM continues to celebrate its online casino launch in Pennsylvania in style by giving away valuable prizes and loads of cash. In its headlining Launch Party Sweepstakes promotion this week, BetMGM PA is awarding one lucky player a 2020 Street Legal Adult Go Kart Valued at $29,000. In previous weeks, the Grand Prizes included a luxury pickup truck and a $25,000 home makeover.

Each person is allowed two entries with a random draw determining the grand prize winner.

One entry can be obtained by simply opting in to the promotion from the BetMGM Casino website or through the BetMGM Pennsylvania Casino mobile app. A second entry can be obtained by wagering $20 or more on any BetMGM Casino Slot or Table game.

The deadline to enter the Week 5 Launch Party Sweepstakes is January 4, 2021 at 11:59 PM (Eastern Time). The lucky winner will be notified within 72 hours of the end of the promotion.

Even if a Street Legal Adult Go Kart isn’t your thing, you may still want to enter as the lucky winner could also opt for the cash-equivalent prize instead, which is available as 75% of the value as unrestricted FREEPLAY®.

See the BetMGM website for a complete list of rules.

Week 5 Launch Party Sweepstakes at a Glance

Contest available from December 29, 2020 to January 4, 2021

2 entries max per person

Winner can opt for as 75% of the value as unrestricted FREEPLAY®.

Last Chance for the $50k Holiday Leaderboard

Until the end of the year, players have a chance to win a share of $50,000 in the $50k Holiday Leaderboard promotion.

The top three prizes are $25k, $10k and $5k in fully withdrawable unrestricted FREEPLAY®. In total, 50 players will be awarded leaderboard prizes.

You can earn 1 leaderboard point for every $1 wagered on slots or every $5 wagered on any Live Dealer or Table game.

Beyond the top three finishers, the remaining prizes will have the standard 15x wagering requirement.

$50k Holiday Leaderboard Prizes

Position Prize Reward Type 1 25,000.00 Unrestricted FREEPLAY® 2 10,000.00 Unrestricted FREEPLAY® 3 5,000.00 Unrestricted FREEPLAY® 4 1000 FREEPLAY® 5 – 11 500 FREEPLAY® 12 – 25 250 FREEPLAY® 26 – 40 100 FREEPLAY® 41 – 50 50 FREEPLAY®

New BetMGM Players Receive a Generous Welcome Bonus

BetMGM PA is offering new players a generous welcome package that includes $25 in FREEPLAY® and up to $1000 in a First Deposit Match Bonus.

Just sign up using the link below to get your $25 worth of FREEPLAY®, and if after trying the casino out you want to make a deposit, make your first deposit and get a 100% of that deposit matched as a bonus.

The standard 15x wager requirement applies for your bonus funds to be transferred to your cash account.

Decade of Black & Gold Promotion Awards Pittsburgh Steelers Season Tickets for 10 Years

For sports players, the BetMGM Sportsbook Decade of Black & Gold Promotion gives players a chance to win season tickets for the Pittsburgh Steelers for 10 seasons!

In addition to the pair of season tickets, the lucky winner will also receive 2 VIP Hospitality Tent Passes for each home game for 10 years.

Plus, each week three pieces of autographed Steelers merchandise will be awarded.

Simply opt in each day to enter. Each person is allowed a total of 52 entries. See the BetMGM website for ways to enter without purchase or payment.

Online Poker Coming to BetMGM Pennsylvania Soon

BetMGM has been approved by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board to offer online casino games and online sports betting, and once the required testing is completed, it is expected that online poker will be next.

Online poker is expected to be launched in early 2021 with February currently being our best guess for when the soft launch will begin.

BetMGM is operated by Roar Digital which also operates online poker rooms in New Jersey including BetMGM Poker, partypoker NJ and Borgata Poker on the partypoker US Network.

From what we hear, it is very possible that those online poker rooms also make their way to the Keystone State under the brands BetMGM PA, partypoker PA and Borgata Poker PA.

888 is moving towards entering the Pennsylvania online poker market. The company is already approved by PGCB as an Interactive Gaming Manufacturer, but the timeframe for a launch 888poker PA or a WSOP.com branded (WSOP PA) online poker room in Pennsylvania is less certain.

Until then, PokerStars remains the only online poker room operating in the state. PokerStars PA celebrated its first anniversary in November.