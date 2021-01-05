Players looking to play casino games or wager via the BetMGM Michigan sportsbook now have until January 31, 2021 to claim the special pre-registration bonus. Previously, the special offer was set to expire January 4, 2021.

BetMGM is offering a $200 pre-registration bonus in Michigan which is split between $100 on casino and $100 in sports for all players that sign up during the promotional period.

As soon as casino and sports betting go live in the state of Michigan, which is expected to happen as soon as this month, the bonus will be added to your account.

No deposit is necessary during the pre-registration period to take advantage of this offer, all you need to do is create a new account at BetMGM Michigan and complete the identity verification procedures during the promotional period.

Sign up to BetMGM MI Casino today and get a special $200 pre-registration bonus »

The rewards will be issued on the day that BetMGM goes live in Michigan.

Casino players will then have seven days to activate their FREEPLAY bonus and 14 days after to complete the 1x wagering requirement on any casino game.

For example, a player with $100 FREEPLAY must place wagers equal to $100 in order to cash out the bonus or any winnings.

For the $100 sports bonus, players will receive two $50 FREEBETS to place on BetMGM sports and will have 7 days to use them.

BetMGM Pre-Registration Bonus At a Glance

Must be a new player signing up to BetMGM

No deposit is required during the pre-registration period

Players must be in Michigan and be 21 years or over

Sign up before January 31 to get your pre-registration bonus added to your account

Players will have seven days to claim their bonus once it has arrived in their account

$100 in FREEBETS on sports.

on sports. $100 in FREEPLAY at the casino

BetMGM Sports Now Live in Iowa

Sign up to BetMGM Iowa today and get a special Welcome Bonus »

As of January 5, 2021, BetMGM Iowa is open for players within the state to wager on sporting events.

Players in the Hawkeye State can claim a generous Welcome Offer when opening an account. BetMGM will match 100% of your first deposit up to $500.

Plus, many of the other BetMGM Sportsbook promotions are also available in Iowa including:

A Risk-Free First Bet up to $500

A $10 Free Bet Every Week

40% More on Parlay Bets of 4-7 bets

BetMGM Iowa also allows players to watch top sporting events live and for free right in the app when you make a qualifying deposit.

Sports bettors in Iowa also have the option to Cash Out early for some straight and parlay bets.