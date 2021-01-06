Although we are already a few days into the New Year, BetMGM Pennsylvania is still in the giving spirit. The new round of their Launch Party Sweepstakes has kicked off, once again offering a valuable prize worth chasing after, and there are many other promotions to take part in over the next several days.

BetMGM Pennsylvania Launch Party Sweepstakes Week 6: Win a Home Fitness Bundle

The BetMGM Launch Party Sweepstakes has been running for five weeks now, with five lucky winners taking home valuable prizes like a luxury pickup truck, a home makeover, an ultimate VIP makeover bundle, and more.

If you missed out on these or just was not lucky thus far, the new round of sweepstakes is now live, and you will be able to collect tickets up until January 11. This time around, one lucky winner will receive a home fitness bundle worth $9,225.

The bundle includes:

One treadmill package

One indoor training bike

One outdoor inflatable hot tub for six persons

If you would like a shot at the grand prize, simply log in to your BetMGM Casino account and opt in for the sweepstakes. Proceed to play your favorite games and you will receive one ticket for the main draw for every $20 wagered. The maximum number of tickets you can win is two.

Once the qualifying period is over, one lucky winner will be selected to receive the home fitness bundle. If you are drawn, you will receive a notice from the casino within 72 hours.

Sign up to BetMGM PA Casino today to get $25 FREEPLAY® and 100% Deposit Match up to $1000 »

Play Hot Slots to Win $10 in FREEPLAY

Until January 10, 2021, you can get your hands on $10 worth of FREEPLAY by simply wagering $20 on select hot slots.

Slots participating in this promo include Queen Sakura, Makin’ Money, Wild Star Stacks, Spring Fortune, Venice Amore, and Triple Treasures.

To get started, log in to your BetMGM account and opt in for the Hot Slots promo. Wager $20 on one or more of these slots and you will receive $10 in FREEPLAY.

The bonus cash has a 25x wager requirement attached to it, and you can take advantage of this offer only once a day during the promotional period.

Have Fun Playing Live Dealer Games

BetMGM Casino recently introduced live dealer games to its growing portfolio of games giving you a chance to try some proper casino action from the comfort and safety of your home.

Try your luck playing regular or Infinite Blackjack, or take your money to the roulette wheel and try to hit your lucky numbers. If you ever get tired of playing slots and watching spinning reels, this is a great way to break the routine and have a lot of fun in the process.

Seal the Deal Is Still On

The BetMGM Seal the Deal promo is still active, and you can take advantage of it every Tuesday. Simply log in, opt in for the promo, and wager $50 on any slot(s) of your choosing.

When you wager $50, you will receive $5 in FREEPLAY. The bonus cash can be used on all slots games featured on the BetMGM Casino site, but you will need to wager the amount 20 times before you can withdraw it.

Grab Your $1000 Casino Welcome Bonuses

For those players who do not have an account with BetMGM as of yet, there is a generous welcome bonus waiting for you.

$25 in FREEPLAY when you register for a new account

when you register for a new account A 100% bonus on your first deposit up to $1000

For the first part of the bonus, you simply need to open an account with BetMGM Casino. The casino will give you $25 in FREEPLAY to use as you like and try your luck on some of the games.

The no deposit bonus needs to be wagered only once before you can cash it out. However, you will only be able to do so once you make at least one real money deposit.

The 100% match bonus is available on your very first deposit. Deposit anywhere from $10 to $1000 and BetMGM will match the amount in full and give you FREEPLAY money to use.

For the deposit bonus, you will need to wager the FREEPLAY amount 15 times before you can request the withdrawal. These wagering requirements must be completed within two weeks from activating the bonus.

Sign up to BetMGM PA Casino today to get $25 FREEPLAY® and 100% Deposit Match up to $1000 »

Weekly Freebets Up for Grabs at the BetMGM Sportsbook

If you are into sports betting, the BetMGM sportsbook in Pennsylvania is now open and is providing valuable promotions as well.

If you also like free money, there is $10 in freebets awaiting for you every week as long as you make a total of $50 worth of wagers between Monday and Sunday. To qualify for this promo, your bets must have odds of -300 or greater.

Your $10 freebet will be issued at the end of the qualifying period as the single $10 token to be used on one ticket. If the bet made using the freebet wins, you will receive the winnings, but the freebet amount will not be returned.

Pittsburg Steelers Season Tickets for 10 Years Can be Won in the Decade of Black & Gold Promotion

Continue collecting your tickets for the Decade of Black & Gold promo, giving you a chance to win season tickets for Pittsburg Steelers home games for the next 10 seasons.

Just make sure to log in every day to your BetMGM Casino and claim your ticket for the big draw taking place the next year. You can get as many as 52 tickets before December 31, 2021, and all you need to do is log in and claim your Black & Gold daily entry.