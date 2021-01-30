PokerStars has joined the Michigan online gambling market.

The company launched on January 29 with all three products: online casino, poker, and sports betting. Not surprisingly, there are some valuable promotions for users across all three verticals, so we thought we would help you try to navigate all of the offers.

PokerStars MI Online Poker Promotions

PokerStars MI is the first online poker room to go live in Michigan. Those looking to enjoy some action on the virtual felt can get a nice boost for their bankroll via a couple of distinct first deposit offers and a series of celebratory freerolls running until February 7.

Sign up to PokerStars MI today and enjoy $30 FREE or a $600 first-deposit bonus »

PokerStars MI 100% Welcome Bonus up to $600

The first option for those registering and making their first deposit with PokerStars MI is a 100% Deposit Match bonus offering up to $600 in extra funds.

To take advantage of this offer, make sure to use the bonus code ‘*STARS600*’ when making your first deposit. The room will match your deposit amount in full and add the funds to your bonus account.

You can even apply this bonus to your first three deposits if you use the bonus code for all deposits and they are within 60 days of the first one. But the cap for this promotion is $600, so anything above that amount will not be eligible for matching.

To release your bonus cash, you will need to play real money cash games and tournaments and accumulate redemption points. For every 140 points accumulated, $10 of the bonus will be released into your real money account.

Claiming this bonus will also earn yo a ticket to the the Depositor Freeroll played at 18:00 ET on the last Sunday of every month

Get up to $30 Worth of Free Play

If you want to start with a smaller deposit but still get a solid welcome boost, there is the other welcome bonus.

To claim this one, you need to deposit at least $20 and use the bonus code ‘*FREE30*’. This will give you a bonus package worth $30 in total as well as a ticket to the Depositors Freeroll.

Bonus funds are divided between free cash and Spin & Go tickets as follows:

• Two $10 cash bonuses (issued within the first 36 hours and after seven days of play)

• Five $1 Spin & Go tickets (issued on the first and second day)

• One $5 Spin & Go ticket (issued on the third day)

The freeroll ticket can be used to enter special Depositor Freeroll events taking place on the last Sunday of each month and it is valid for 60 days.

$50,000 up for Grabs in PokerStars MI Celebratory Launch Freerolls

For those looking for some risk-free action, PokerStars MI is running a series of launch freeroll tournaments, dishing out $50,000 worth of prizes.

Tournaments will be running until February 7, and all real money players with verified accounts are welcome to join as many events as they like.

Any money you happen to win in these freerolls is yours to keep and does not have any wagering requirements attached to it.

Stars Casino Welcomes Michigan Players in Style

Casino players in Michigan also have something to look forward to. With PokerStars now added to the mix, there are even more bonuses and promotions on offer, allowing you to boost your bankroll and get more bang for your buck.

Sign up to Stars Casino MI today »

Bet $1 and Get a $50 Bonus

PokerStars Casino MI features an interesting welcome bonus. You can get $50 in bonus cash by:

Opening an account

Making a real money deposit

Wagering just $1 on any casino game.

To participate in this promotion, you will need to manually opt in using the “My Challenges” window in the PokerStars client.

When you opt in, proceed to make a real money deposit and make sure to make a $1 bet on any casino game of your choice within five days.

Opt into the bonus and start using your newly found $50 to play. To clear the bonus and be able to cash it out, you will need to earn two (2) redemption points for every $1 of the bonus, which means that you will need to accumulate a total of 100 points.

Get a Bonus of up to $500 Every Single Day

Starting February 1, 2021, you can get a cash bonus worth up to $500 every day. To qualify, just opt in via the Challenges’ Window and bet at least $1 on any casino game.

You will then receive a Mystery Chest containing a prize that can be an instant cash bonus up to $500, a bonus on your next deposit, a risk free bet, or a bonus challenge.

Improve Your Odds With FOX Bet Sportsbook Bonuses & Promotions

Finally, if you are into betting sports, FOX Bet, the PokerStars sports betting platform, is also live in Michigan now and offers a variety of interesting bonuses and promotions to look forward to.

Sign up to FOX Bet MI today »

Receive up to $500 Back if Your First Bet Loses

New bettors have a chance to take advantage of a pretty sweet deal on their very first bet made on FOX Bet. Namely, if your first real money wager loses, the bookie will match it with a free bet equaling the amount of your initial bet (up to $500).

To qualify for this promotion, your first bet must have odds of at least -200 (1.50). You do not need to opt in to claim the welcome promo.

You can use your free bet on all bet types and markets available at FOX Bet, but the odds on the wagers made with the free bet must be at least -200.

New Player Special: Get 10X Your Money if Both Teams Score in the Big Game

Another option available to new players is the Sign Up Special for the Big Game. Before the kickoff of the Big Game on February 7, 2021, bet on either team to score at least one point in the game and get 10 times your bet in free bets.

The maximum you are allowed to bet as a part of this promotion is $10, which means you can get up to $100 in free bets.

Once issued, you are allowed to use free bets on all bet types and markets offered by FOX Bet. Any resulting winnings are yours to keep, but bets themselves cannot be withdrawn and will be removed prior to paying the amount won.

Win up to $100 Every Friday via FOX Bet Social Media Pages

Follow Fox BET social media profiles on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and you will have a chance to win up to $100 every Friday.

Simply answer the question posted by FOX Bet on Fridays and, if you are lucky, you can be one of six winners to receive $100 worth of free bets.

Keep Your Eye Out for Saturday Super Boosts

Every Saturday, FOX Bet will offer boosted odds for certain events. Keep your eyes peeled for these to improve your winning odds. Keep in mind, though, that boosted bets cannot be cashed out.