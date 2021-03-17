BetMGM Casino Boosts its Welcome Package with $10 Free Sports Bet

BetMGM Casino already had the most generous welcome package going, but now it has decided to raise the bar even higher.

Whether you’re in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Michigan, new players registering with the online casino from today are now being gifted a free $10 sports bet on top of its other superlative perks for new players—and just in time for the NCAA’s March Madness tournament.

After last year’s enforced sabbatical due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the popular basketball competition makes its much-anticipated return, running from March 18 through April 5, when the championship game will take place.

Sports fans will be keen to get in on the action and back their preferred team. Now they can wager $10 on their chosen side, courtesy of BetMGM. And that comes on top of a Welcome Package for new players already worth $1,025.

BetMGM’s introductory offers have already been awarded our Best in Class rating here at pokerfuse, but the casino operator clearly has no intention of resting on its laurels. It has decided to add to its already generous bundle of beginners’ bonuses by offering a $10 free bet to all newcomers.

New recruits can now expect a three-pronged welcome promotion at BetMGM Casino. The bonuses on offer look like this:

A $25 instant bonus, no deposit necessary.

A Deposit Match offer, up to a $1000

A free $10 wager on Sports

You do not need to do anything special

So, if you are thinking of signing up with BetMGM in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan or West Virginia, here is what you can now expect in terms of a welcome.

$25 FREEPLAY®, no deposit required

BetMGM will add $25 to your account automatically upon registration. This bonus is available immediately, meaning it can be used before any deposit is made. This allows new players to familiarize themselves with BetMGM Casino completely risk-free.

$1,000 FREEPLAY® Deposit Match—double your first deposit

This offer comes into play with your first deposit. BetMGM will match whatever amount you decide to fund your account with—up to a maximum of $1000.

$10 Free Bet—new additional sports bet for all new accounts

This is BetMGM’s new addition to its welcome package and it is as simple as it sounds. You will receive a free $10 sports bet when you make your first casino deposit. There may be some restrictions on how you can use your free bet, so check the details in your account once the bonus is credited.

So there you have it. Three great reasons to sign up with BetMGM Casino. If you would like to participate in this offer, here are some key points to remember when signing up:

Firstly, Navigate to BetMGM Casino and create an account.

The $25 FREEPLAY® does not require a deposit, though players will have to make one before cashing out any winnings made from the offer.

The $25 FREEPLAY® offer is valid for 3 days after registering a new account.

The $1,000 FREEPLAY® DEPOSIT MATCH carries a 15x wagering requirement. For example, a player depositing $100 will need to wager $1500 before the bonus and any associated winnings can be cashed out.

The $10 Free Bet can only be used on Sports.

BetMGM’s sister site, Borgata Casino NJ, is also now offering this enhanced welcome package, so new players in New Jersey have another great promotion they can take advantage of.