BetMGM has gone live with its online sportsbook in Michigan on January 22. As expected, they have prepared a variety of bonuses and promotions to welcome eager bettors in style and provide them with some extra funds to try and beat the odds.

If you are into betting sports, you should definitely take advantage of these launch promotions, giving your bankroll a nice boost and improving your winning chances.

Get up to $500 Worth of Free Bets for Your First Wager

Get over to the BetMGM MI Sportsbook website or log in via the Android or iOS mobile app, make a real money deposit, and place your first wager on the site.

If you get unlucky and lose, the operator will award the full amount of the wager back to your account in free bets up to the maximum of $500.

Free bets will be issued as 10% denominations of the total amount. For example, if you place a $300 wager and lose, you will receive 10 bets worth $30 each. If your first bet is $50 or lower, the bets are given out in $10 denominations.

Every denomination can only be used on a single betting slip, i.e. if you use the $20 free bet to place a $15 wager, the remaining $5 will be forfeited.

Free bets cannot be cashed out, and after the bet is settled, you will receive your winnings after the initial wager amount is deducted. You will have seven days to use any free bets before they become void.

Receive Weekly Free Bets via Money Monday Club

If you regularly bet on sports, BetMGM Michigan gives you an opportunity to get a $10 free bet every week.

Simply log in to your account and opt in the Money Monday Club promotion. As long as you wager $50 or more throughout the week, you will qualify for the free $10 bet on Monday.

To qualify for the Money Monday promo, your real money bets need to have odds of at least -300 and must be settled before Monday.

The $10 free bet can be used to place any single wager or on a single betting slip. While the bet itself cannot be cashed out, you will receive any resulting winnings in full without further wagering requirements or restrictions.

NFL Weekends: Get up to $20 Back if Your First TD Scorer Bet Loses

Available on Saturdays and Sundays during the NFL Playoffs, the Risk Free Bet up to $20 is offered to punters who bet on the first player to score a touchdown in a game of their choice.

As with most other BetMGM Michigan sportsbook promos, you will first need to manually opt in for the offer. Once done, pick the NFL game and the player you want to bet on, and place your wager. If it does not come in, the bookie will give you up to $20 back, issued as free bets.

You can take advantage of this promo twice every weekend, by betting on one Saturday and one Sunday game.

BetMGM will award a single free bet matching the value of your wager (up to $20), and you can use it on a single pick or a multi bet of your choice. However, the free bet cannot be extended over several single bets or betting slips.

Get up to 40% More on Your Parlay Wagers

The BetMGM MI Parlay Plus promotion gives you a chance to earn up to 40% more on your parlay bets. The total boost is based on the number of legs in the parlay, i.e.

15% more for a 4-leg parlay

20% more for 5-leg parlay

30% more for a 6-leg parlay

40% more for 7-leg parlay

Opt in for the Parlay Plus promo in your BetMGM account once, and you will be eligible to receive the appropriate boost on the very first settled parlay of each day.

The maximum stake counting towards the promo is $1000. If you bet more and your parlay comes in, you will still only receive the boost that you would have received if you had wagered $1000. The bonus is paid as a single free bet within 24 hours from your parlay settling.

Get up to $25 Back With One Game Parlay Insurance

If you love placing parlay bets on the NBA and pro football games, the One Game Parlay Insurance promo offers a nice way to limit your losses.

You will need to manually opt in for both of these promos (NFL and NBA). After you do, your first parlay of the day with four or more legs (up to the maximum of 20) will be covered by the insurance. If you lose the parlay by just one leg, you will get back your stake up to the maximum of $25.

The insurance is paid as one free bet worth the total value of your original stake and can be used on a single pick or a single betting slip containing multiple picks.